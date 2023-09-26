Match:13 Iqvia (3) bt Byg Brewski (1)

In this match, IQVIA staged a remarkable victory over BYG Brewski securing a 3-1, despite conceding an early goal from the opponent. BYG Brewski wasted no time in making their presence felt, with an early strike that found the back of the net within the first few minutes of play. The goal was met with cheers from the teammates, who believed they were in for an easy victory. However, IQVIA had other plans. They regrouped quickly, and their strategy paid off as they began to dominate possession and create scoring opportunities. Their equalizer came mid-way through the first half, as a well-executed teamwork found their striker, who slotted the ball into the net.

The momentum shifted in IQVIA’s favour, and they continued to press forward. Their efforts were rewarded with two more goals, both showcasing their exceptional teamwork and skill.

The final whistle blew, and IQVIA emerged victorious with a 3-1 scoreline. The remarkable comeback victory was a testament to IQVIA’s ability to stay composed under pressure.