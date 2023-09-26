Match:15: Wissen (8) vs Adobe (1)

In a stunning display of dominance, Champions Wissen Infotech dominated Adobe with an emphatic 8-1 victory in this match. The star of the show was undoubtedly Akash Mali, last year’s Highest Goal Scorer, who single-handedly dismantled Adobe’s defence with an astonishing six goals to his name.

From the first whistle, champions Wissen Infotech showcased their prowess, swiftly taking control of the game. Akash Mali’s brilliance was evident early on as he opened the scoring with a clinical finish. Adobe struggled to cope with the relentless pressure, and their defence gave way under the relentless attacks from champions Wissen Infotech. Mali’s instincts were on full display as he added two more goals to complete his first-half hat-trick. The second half mirrored the first, with Mali continuing to torment Adobe’s defence. He netted three more goals, demonstrating his remarkable skill and finishing ability. Adobe managed a goal at the end of the second half. Champions Wissen Infotech’s comprehensive victory was sealed with two additional goals from their other players.

This match was not just a victory; it was a statement of intent from Wissen Infotech. As the final whistle blew, the scoreboard read 8-1 in favour of Wissen Infotech, a resounding victory.