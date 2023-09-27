Match:17. Timken India Ltd (7) bt MAIA Estates (0)

Timken India Ltd delivered a good performance, defeating MAIA Estates with a 7-0 victory. Timken’s unbeatable defence held strong, maintaining a clean sheet for the match, marking a remarkable start.

From the opening whistle, Timken demonstrated their dominance on the field. Their precision passing and collective teamwork left MAIA Estates scrambling to catch up. The first goal came early in the first half, as Timken’s forward line sliced through MAIA’s defence with ease, putting them on the scoreboard. From that point on, it was a relentless effort.

Timken showcased their attacking brilliance, with goal after goal raining down on MAIA Estates’ goalkeeper. Their midfield played the game brilliantly, with pinpoint passes and exceptional ball control. Timken’s defence remained rock-solid, foiling any attempts by MAIA Estates to break through. The star of the match was undoubtedly Timken’s forward Debangshu Seal, whose hat-trick sent shocks through the opposition.

As the final whistle blew, Timken celebrated their victory, sending a clear message to their competitors. This clean sheet win with a 7-0 under their belt, they are undoubtedly a force to watch in this tournament. Timken left the turf eagerly anticipating what the rest of the season had in store for their team