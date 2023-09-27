Match:37 Timken India Ltd (9) bt Adobe (2)

In a thrilling football showdown, Timken India Ltd demonstrated their gameplay on the field as they trounced Adobe 9-2. The highlight of the match was undoubtedly the mesmerizing hat-trick by Debangshu Seal, who proved to be the star player of the day. From the very outset, it was clear that Timken India Ltd meant business. Their relentless attack and precise passing left Adobe struggling to find its footing. Debangshu Seal opened the scoring with a thunderous strike that set the tone for the match. His remarkable dribbling skills and clinical finishing made him a constant threat to Adobe’s defence. Adobe tried to pull back, but Timken India Ltd swiftly responded with three more goals, displaying their resilience and determination, taking Timken India Ltd to a 4-1 lead, Debangshu Seal bagging two goals. As the game went forward Timken India Ltd continued to dominate. Debangshu Seal completed his hat-trick further solidifying his position as the man of the match. Adobe fought valiantly, adding another goal to their tally, but Timken India Ltd’s skills and teamwork prevailed. The final scoreline of 9-2 in favour of Timken India Ltd showcased their exceptional performance, with Debangshu Seal’s hat-trick stealing the show.

