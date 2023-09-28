Quarter Final - I-Wissen Infotech (12) bt John Distilleries (3)

It was the first knockout fixture of the TruAlt Bioenergy DH Cup 2023 between the defending champions Wissen Infotech and John Distilleries. The game was filled with high energy as both the teams had quick youngsters who can change the game with their skills. It didn’t take much time for Wissen Infotech to score. It took only three passes from the kick-off and they were in the lead 1-0. It was a game of goals as they went to the half-time break 6-2 Wissen Infotech leading. They displayed the same game as they scored another six goals in the second-half and John Distilleries scored only one in the second half. The blazing sun put a strain on the players’ stamina and fitness on a hot afternoon, and they could feel the heat from both the game and the weather. The defending champions booked their semi-final spot for the second consecutive season and still haven’t lost a single game in the tournament since its beginning last year. Wissen Infotech beat John distilleries 12-3.

“It was a very good tournament and I am sad that it has come to an end. They played well, and we couldn’t match up to them. We had injuries and that’s been a setback for us. I am proud of my boys. They gave everything out there. The weather was not supporting up but they contributed a lot to the team. It would have been great if we had won and moved to the next round. Next year, we will come back strong and be a team to watch”, said Machindranath Shet, captain, John Distilleries.

“It was a hot day and it drained us out. I am happy with the team’s performance. The boys are enjoying the game and that is very important. The semis are going to be tough. We must be prepared for that. It is always fun scoring but creating those chances against strong opponents changes your game. We had a strong opponent and it bought out our strong game”, said Rohit Anand, captain, Wissen Infotech.