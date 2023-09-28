Quarter Final-II-BOSCH (9) bt Byg Brewski (1)

In the second quarter-final clash of TruAlt Bioenergy DH Cup 2023, BOSCH emerged victorious with an emphatic 9-1 victory over Byg Brewski. The standout performance of the match undoubtedly came from BOSCH’s star striker Arun Kumar who once again stood out for his team in the knockout game.

From the very beginning, BOSCH established their dominance, controlling possession and creating numerous goal-scoring opportunities targeting Byg Brewski’s nets. Arun Kumar, as usual, a constant threat to every team, damaged Byg Brewski’s defence too. His breathtaking display included a remarkable seven goals leaving the opposition goalkeeper helpless.

Byg Brewski, to their credit, managed to find the back of the net once at the last minute of the game. However, they were unable to cope with BOSCH’s relentless attack and solid defence. BOSCH’s teamwork was commendable, with seamless coordination between their midfielders and defenders, effectively stifling any potential Byg Brewski attack.

BOSCH’s victory was a testament to their superior skill and strategy. They now advance to the semi-finals with their heads held high with eight out of eight wins, being unbeatable in the tournament so far, While Byg Brewski must regroup and prepare for their next season of DH Cup.

In summary, BOSCH’s 9-1 triumph over Byg Brewski was an alarm call for the semi-finalist who is facing BOSCH in the coming week