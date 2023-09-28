Quarter Final - III - Swiss Re (4) bt Timken India Ltd (2)

It was a high-pressure game as both tough teams faced each other for the first time and they were eager to get this win and move on to the semifinals. The third quarter final of the TruAlt Bioenergy DH Cup 2023 was between Timken India Ltd and Swiss Re. Anand Krishnamurthy gave an early lead to Swiss Re with a powerful effort but the lead lasted barely a minute before Arnab Chowdery scored an own goal. An error from Swiss Re gave Debangshu Seal an open chance which he converted and Timken India Ltd took the lead at half time. A brilliant comeback from Swiss Re saw them scoring thrice and a rock-solid defensive performance made sure that they conceded none in the second half. The high-pressure game ended 4-2 with Swiss Re moving on to the semis.

The outstanding start to the tournament by Timken India Ltd, comes to an end as they bow out of

the tournament as a quarter finalist.

“It’s sad we couldn’t move to the semis. We had a good start to the tournament, but we couldn’t capitalise. We didn’t have the numbers on the bench so that dragged us down. We were expecting fireworks from them and that’s what happened. The team was mentally not prepared for this knockout - our first knockout fixture - and the pressure got into us. We will come back strong next

Season”, said Debangshu Seal, captain, Timken India Ltd.

“I am happy with the result. They were a tough team, and they have brilliant goal scorers. We had a strategy and it worked for us. I am proud of the way we played. We are trying to win the tournament. Just two more wins will do it, but it will be tough two matches. We are ready for it”, said Anand Krishnamurthy, captain, Swiss Re.