Quarter Final - IV - IQVIA (2) bt Mu Sigma (1)

In quarter-final four of the TruAlt Bioenergy DH Cup 2023, IQVIA emerged victorious with a 2-1 scoreline against their opponent Mu Sigma. The match was a rollercoaster of emotions, showcasing the true essence of football. The game kicked off with both teams displaying exceptional skills and tactics. IQVIA dominated the early exchanges, putting Mu Sigma’s defence under constant pressure.

As the clock ticked away, IQVIA showed their mettle, with Nawas delivering a moment of brilliance by slotting the ball into the nets. Mu Sigma constantly attacked IQVIA’s post but their efforts went in vain as IQVIA’s goalkeeper Sarath made sure no ball hit the nets.

However, an unexpected twist came the just before first half when Mu Sigma conceded an unfortunate own goal, as the scoreboard read 2-0 in favour of IQVIA.

Determined to make amends, Mu Sigma relentlessly attacked, and their efforts bore fruit when Sriram netted an equaliser with brilliant footwork. The atmosphere was electric as both teams fought fiercely for control of the game.

This quarter-final clash will be remembered for its drama and intensity, with IQVIA advancing to the semi-finals, thanks to Nawas’ heroics and Mu Sigma’s heartbreaking own goal.