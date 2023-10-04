Semi-final II BOSCH (6) bt Iqvia (1)

In an action-packed semi-final clash, Bosch defeated IQVIA with a stunning score of 6-1 to win in incredible style. The match showcased some scintillating football.

The star of the evening was undoubtedly Arun Kumar, who stole the limelight with a sensational performance, netting an astonishing four goals for BOSCH. His clinical finishing and impeccable positioning left the IQVIA defence in disarray.

Arun Roy, too, played a pivotal role in BOSCH’s dominant display, adding two more goals to their tally. His ability to exploit any gaps in the IQVIA defence was a constant threat throughout the match.

While IQVIA faced a tough outing, they managed to salvage some pride thanks to a brilliant defensive display by their goalkeeper, Sarath. His acrobatic saves and unwavering determination prevented BOSCH from running up an even higher score. Despite the result, IQVIA’s fighting spirit was commendable, and they certainly didn’t go down without a fight.

With this commanding victory, BOSCH booked their spot in the final, where they will face formidable competition.

“We’re ecstatic to have booked our spot in the final. Last season, we were heartbroken to exit in the quarter-final, but this year, we’ve shown our mettle and determination to go all the way”, said Arun Roy, captain, BOSCH.

“We were last year’s finalists, and it’s disheartening to fall short this time. I’m really proud of our team’s performance throughout the tournament. We gave it our all, and sometimes, that’s all you can do. BOSCH played exceptionally well today, and they deserved the win”, said Sarath, captain, Iqvia.