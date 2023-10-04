Semi-final I Wissen Infotech (8) bt Swiss Re (0)

The first semi-final match in the TruAlt Bioenergy DH Cup 2023 was between the defending champions Wissen Infotech and last year’s semi-finalist Swiss Re. This is the first meeting between these two teams in the tournament since last year. Both the teams made some tactical changes to their team and were playing hard to get the first goal of the match to put some pressure on their opposition. It didn’t take much time for Wissen Infotech to break the deadlock as they got their lead thanks to Akash Mali’s goal. A beautiful team performance and with some stunning finishes by their star striker Akash Mali who scored five in a row.

Swiss Re was caught completely out of position and failed to keep up with the opposition once they lost the ball at the other end. Shylesh Thilagar added two to his name and Akash Mali added one more in this game. Swiss Re’s key performers this season Anand Krishnamurthy and Henri Ndumbe played as defenders and the team couldn’t find the goal without them being in the attack.

The last year champions Wissen Infotech beat Swiss Re 8-0 and booked their place in the final for the second straight year.

“This is the first time we were playing them and they were energetic and fast. They had a better coordination than us. We had a strategy but it didn’t work well for us. They were the better side today and they deserved the win. It was a good season we had a lot of games. Since it’s a single venue we got used to the ground. We liked the overall experience. It would have been great if we have moved to the next round. Two straight years we lost in the semi-final. All the best for the finalists”, said Anand Krishnamurthy, captain, Swiss Re.

“I am happy with the result. The boys played a brilliant game. We are one game away from defending our title. They are a strong defensive side and they put a lot of pressure on us. That bought out our best game and we crossed the line. We are looking forward to the final”, said Rohit Anand, captain, Wissen Infotech.