Discovering Opportunities through Social Selling

How social selling can create new demand and accelerate your business
New Delhi (India), June 20: The ripple effect triggered by the pandemic has pushed economies on the verge of collapsing, fracturing conventional business frameworks. The future prospects, for a considerable stretch of time, have looked bleak, marked with a sense of uncertainty.
The companies that offer local customers a service or a commodity constitute ‘traditional businesses,’ usually represented in the forms of a supermarket, restaurant, or agency. These setups have a physical presence, and the consumers pay for the service or products they receive by physically visiting the store.
Although the Covid-19 pandemic has long tested the limits of global cooperation, severely wounding the economy, all is not lost. Prominent thinkers and scholars are of the idea that this rather alarming crisis has swiftly accelerated a new digital revolution for the economy. We are most unlikely to return to the pre-pandemic world; it holds especially true for the digital economy.
The advent of digital trends and technological advances has brought structural and fundamental changes in the way we engage with the world around us - the future of work in the form of extensive social media engagement has arrived faster. The craft of employing social media to discover and build sales prospects is known as ‘social selling.’ The phenomenon has emerged as a positive and efficient way to cultivate positive relationships, generating more prospects. When a prospective buyer has made up his mind, every prospect equals an opportunity.
The digital revolution amplified by social media today presents multilateral possibilities that go beyond traditional methods of generating sales. Organic marketing strategies that have a clear narrative and address the changed consumer behavior have the potential to shape the future of the digital economy. Organic marketing strategies do not drive traffic by force as done by paid advertising or sponsored content; as the name suggests, organic marketing garners organic traffic over time, which is more promising in the longer term.
Traditional sales networks have become obsolete. People nowadays seldom answer strangers’ calls or tend to emails that are sales pitches. The Internet has become friendly enough for users to conduct comprehensive online research on a company and its offerings before they put in their money.
In the age of the internet, most consumers are well-informed about corresponding products when they approach a sales representative. Millennials have embraced social media more than previous generations, who also perform preliminary research for business items.
In this era of digital transformation, social selling has steadily risen in popularity, now accounting for a large portion of the marketing and sales funnel. Social selling by B2B sellers outperforms their rivals by 72 percent. Organic marketing entails blog posts, case studies, guest posts, unpaid tweets, and Facebook notifications that one does not need to pay for.
How Businesses Can Be Better Organised and Shaped?
Targeting the need of the customers: The pandemic-enforced lockdown changed customer behavior. Marketing strategies that were previously helping companies scale businesses now needed a new refocus. As a company or as a small brand, you will have to let your customers know that you are acknowledging the change while creating a difference in the way you conduct your business. It calls for laying additional emphasis on regular customers by reconnecting with them digitally and targeting new customers with the help of storytelling.
Storytelling to accelerate Social Selling: One of the most effective ways applied in this course of time is selling organically. Storytelling will assist you in meeting your revenue quotas more quickly. People are enchanted by reading about characters who encounter and conquer obstacles. Telling your story, as well as other people’s tales, adds an essence of empathy and humanity to your selling, thus strengthening relationships with potential customers.
If you want to know what the extra kick was here: Your goal should be to connect with the customer’s demand. For example, instead of selling chips, selling why customers should eat chips will allow you to imagine your business anew. Telling compelling stories makes convincing your customer easier as stories engage the audience and establish a human connection with them. Emotional connection driven by stories gives rise to consumer loyalty which is based in the values and beliefs of a brand.
Cross-branding through micro-influencers: A cross-branding strategy blends two or more offerings from different brands to market complementary goods or services to a larger audience. Influencer marketing is a form of social media marketing characterised by endorsements and product/service mentions from influential individuals. In order to make the best of influencer marketing, approaching 5-6 small influencers and planning your cross-promotion strategy might be the best strategy, especially for small businesses.
Forget Facebook and Instagram for a while if you are a B2B: Facebook and Instagram undoubtedly have an advantage over other platforms mainly because of their incredibly visual nature. When it comes to social media, the conventional wisdom is that different platforms work better for different types of brands. For instance, it is believed that Instagram is best for B2C, while Facebook is key for local businesses; Pinterest is ideal for e-commerce, whereas LinkedIn caters primarily to B2B. However, this is the half-truth. Each platform is designed to work differently, and the key lies in employing each platform effectively. Instagram could be employed for direct marketing that involves building a network, spreading awareness, and showcasing your products or services. Instagram has grown to acquire an edge over Facebook in terms of engagement. Essentially, each social networking platform uses a different algorithm which needs to be learned to drive a more profitable experience.