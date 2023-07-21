Discovering the ideal fixed deposit interest rate that suits your needs

Even as market-linked instruments gain popularity, many Indians prefer investing in fixed deposits. This makes sense considering that FDs are safe, reliable, and easy to book. On the other hand, FDs are also a lucrative option for those who are looking at diversifying their portfolio.
Offered by banks and NBFCs, individuals today have numerous FD options to choose from. The interest rates offered on these FDs range between 1.85% and 7% p.a. In addition, their investment horizon extends from 7 days to 10 years, allowing for more flexibility.
However, the tenor you choose affects the interest rate on the FD. This impacts your earnings, and there are ways to maximise your returns. Read on to learn how to get an FD rate that suits your needs.
What to Consider to Avail Maximum FD Interest Rates
You must look into the following factors when choosing an FD to ensure that you earn optimal returns:
Offers By the Issuer
Some FD issuers offer higher interest rates than others. Hence, when choosing an issuer, assess the interest rates offered and check the rates across the tenors. When choosing an FD, you should note that not all issuers will guarantee returns.
While FDs from leading banks and NBFCs are fairly reliable, certain factors could lead to defaults. This is why it is prudent to assess the reputation of the bank or issuer. Top issuers will have credit ratings from leading agencies in India, and these are your best bet.
Investment Tenor
Another important factor that influences FD interest rates is the tenor. The investment horizon of an FD ranges between 7 days and 10 years. Note that the longer the tenor, the higher will be the FD interest rates offered by banks and NBFCs.
In some cases, issuers may even have special tenor options, and these will have higher rates. Opting for these tenors is a good idea, especially if you ladder your FDs.
Category of Investor
Most banks and NBFCs offer marginally higher interest rates to senior citizens. This is applicable if you are above 60 years of age. Here, financial institutions may offer you a rate hike of 0.25%-0.5% p.a., which is higher than regular FD rates.
Another factor worth noting is the type of FD that you choose. Typically, there are two options, cumulative and non-cumulative FDs. Here, the former will usually have higher interest rates across the board.
That’s not all, cumulative FDs also lead to higher overall returns as a benefit of compounding interest. This is when your earned interest is reinvested, and this cycle continues until maturity. Naturally, the total earnings on a cumulative FD are much higher when compared to a non-cumulative FD.
To help you understand this better, the following table shows how much monthly interest you earn on a ₹1 Lakh fixed deposit if the investment tenor is two years.
FD Interest Rate Per Annum
Monthly Interest Earned (in ₹)
6%
500
6.5%
542
7%
583
7.5%
625
8%
667
8.5%
708
9%
750
9.5%
792
10%
833
Disclaimer: These figures are indicative, and the rates are subject to change at the issuer’s discretion.
Here, the total interest earned ranges between ₹12,000 and ₹21,000 for a non-cumulative FD. However, with a cumulative FD, the interest earned starts at ₹12,360 and goes up to ₹21,000 across the interest rate range.
When to Book an FD to Get High Interest Rates
At present, the global economy is struggling under supply chain issues and rising inflation. Due to this, central banks are raising their monetary policy rates to tame inflation. As a result, FD rates have also increased.
Hence, now would be the right time to invest in FDs to earn optimal returns. To receive higher interest on your FD, keep the following things in mind.
• Book an FD when the interest rates are on the higher side
• Opt for a laddering strategy wherein you split your investments into multiple FDs having different tenors and interest rates
• Choose a cumulative FD for long-term goals
• Do not prematurely withdraw your FD or avail a loan against FD
• Renew your FD if you do not have an immediate use for the earnings
In conclusion, FDs are one of the best options when looking to inject stability into your portfolio. However, when choosing an FD, you must not only look for the maximum rates of interest but also the issuer’s reputation and their financial goals.
Based on these objectives, you can decide the tenor of your FD. Also, note that cumulative and tax-savings FDs are illiquid, which means that you can only withdraw at maturity. So, choose your issuer and tenor wisely when booking an FD.