D'LIFE Home Interiors Opens its 20th Experience Centre in Mysore, Karnataka

D'LIFE Home Interiors, South India’s most reputable interior design company, has opened its new experience centre in Mysore, Karnataka. With a focus on providing quality products and excellent services, the company has earned an outstanding reputation among the upper class clients. It is the sixth DLIFE showroom in the state of Karnataka and is situated at BM Habitat Mall, Jayalakshmipuram, Mysore. With the opening of its 20th branch, the company has proven that it is a force to be reckoned with in the home interior design industry in India.
D'LIFE's parent company, JM Lifestyle Interiors had a humble beginning in Kochi, Kerala, in 2004. The company managed to garner a wide range of loyal customers by offering genuine and high-quality products through the premium brand. The success of D'LIFE can be attributed to its unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. By providing genuine and highly durable products, the company has managed to build a loyal customer base across South India. With the opening of the Mysore experience center, the company aims to expand its reach in Karnataka and provide its customers with convenient access to the products and services.
This modern style showroom features the best experienced interior designers in Mysore and a wide range of products that cater to different needs, styles, and budgets. Here, each and every one of the customers is treated in a way that from the moment customers arrive at their store, they feel welcomed and appreciated. They can expect to find everything from modular kitchen to living and dining room designs and more. D'LIFE's design consultants are always on hand to assist customers with their queries and help them make informed decisions.
Ambitious Expansion Plans for the Near Future
In the year 2018, D'LIFE made its entry into Karnataka as a sophisticated interior design company in Bangalore, initially covering urban areas such as HSR Layout and Whitefield. Later, the brand expanded its operational scope to serve Yelahanka and Nagasandra. The company's expansion in Karnataka was a reflection of the growing demand for quality home interiors in the state. The company currently has four showrooms in Bengaluru city- HSR, Whitefield, Yelahanka, and Nagasandra. The state-of-the-art facilities and services at these locations are designed to provide a comfortable and interactive environment for customers.
D'LIFE continued its growth trajectory in Karnataka by launching an experience center in Mangalore, Kadri Hills, Bejai. With its focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, D'LIFE is today well-positioned to continue its expansion across the state and beyond. Whether you're looking for a complete home makeover or bring in some essential customized furniture, it is a perfect place to start your journey towards creating your dream home. The company's expansion plans are a testament to its dedication to providing top-notch services to its customers.
As D'LIFE continues to grow, it is poised to become the largest home interior design company in India. With its focus on quality and end user satisfaction, it appears beyond doubt that this company will continue to thrive and attract even more loyal customers in the years to come. In FY 2022–23, this company achieved revenue of 180 crores and with new expansion it expects to achieve the highest revenue in the current financial year 2023 2024. The company's recent expansion plans include opening new branches in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, and Visakhapatnam. It also aims at expanding the product line, offering a wider range of innovative solutions through its state-of-the-art factories equipped with German machinery. With a dedicated team of 1000+ professionals and a strong focus on customer outcomes, D'LIFE is poised for continued success in the years ahead.