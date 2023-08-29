Do Credit Card Reward Points Expire?

New Delhi (India), August 29: Reward points are one of the most attractive features of credit cards. Reward points are a form of loyalty program that credit card issuers offer to their customers. They allow you to redeem your points for various benefits, such as gift vouchers, merchandise, air miles, or cash credit.
The answer to this question depends on the credit card issuer and the type of rewards program they offer. Some credit card issuers have a fixed expiry date for their reward points, which means that you have to use them within a certain period of time or they will be forfeited.
The expiry period of credit card reward points varies from one issuer to another. Some issuers may give you as long as 3 years to use your reward points, while others may only give you 6 months. Some issuers may also have different expiry periods for different types of reward points, such as air miles or cashback.
Therefore, it is important to check the terms and conditions of your credit card reward program and keep track of your reward points balance and expiry date. You can usually do this by logging into your online account, calling the customer care number, or checking your monthly statement.
The best way to avoid losing your credit card reward points is to use them before they expire. You can redeem your reward points for various options available on your credit card issuer’s website or app. You can also transfer your reward points to another loyalty program, such as an airline or a hotel, if your credit card issuer allows it.
Another way to avoid losing your credit card reward points is to choose a credit card that does not have an expiry date on its reward points. Yes, such credit cards do exist, and you can get one from IndusInd Bank.
IndusInd Bank Credit Cards are one of the best rewards credit cards in India that offers unlimited reward points with no expiry date. For example, you can earn up to 4 reward points for every ₹100 spent on your IndusInd Bank Platinum Aura Edge Credit Card. You also have the flexibility to choose your rewards program according to your lifestyle and spending choices.
You can redeem your reward points for a wide range of options, such as gift vouchers from leading brands, merchandise from an exclusive catalogue, air miles from partner airlines, or cash credit to pay your outstanding bill payments. You can also convert your reward points to enjoy free flights and hotel stays.
IndusInd Bank Credit Cards also offer other benefits, such as complimentary lounge access, golf privileges, travel insurance, fuel surcharge waiver, concierge service, and more. You can also enjoy attractive offers and discounts from various merchants across categories, such as shopping, dining, travel, entertainment, etc.
