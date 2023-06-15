Dofasting Reviews: Does Weight Loss Work? Where To Buy & Price, Ingredients And Benefits

Our team of testers liked DoFasting a lot. DoFasting is different because it gives you an app that you pay for every month, and also some good and safe products to help you lose weight by fasting. DoFasting is cheaper than other fasting apps, and it is better because it has a great exercise program and a lot of healthy recipes.
Pros
• Makes you feel good in your mind and body
• It's a very easy app
• Helps you track your fasting time
• Has a lot of workouts and recipes that are good for you
• Products are natural, vegan and gluten-free. They are also not made from GMOs.
• Take 75 percent off A six-month plan for a 6-monthCons
• Not good for people with some health problems or who had eating problems before.
• There is no free trial
• You can't scan food labels with the app.Fasting for some time is a popular way to eat that many famous people and influencers like. But this way of eating started a long time ago, when people had to look for food for hours and days to live. Doctors and nutritionists say that fasting for some time has many health benefits that are proven by science, like losing weight, thinking better, having better hormones, less swelling and living longer.
Dofasting: Click Here To Buy [Official Website]
The idea of not eating for a long time, or even days, might seem hard, but fasting for some time can be very flexible. There are many ways to choose when to eat and when to fast. But fasting for some time is not for everyone, especially those who have some health issues.
Our team tried DoFasting's fasting app and weight loss product to see if they are as good as they say. Read our full review here to see if DoFasting is reliable, safe and right for your life style.
What we learned from DoFasting
DoFasting is one of the many fasting programs that help you lose weight by fasting, but how does it compare to other options?
After six weeks of following an eating plan that is 16:8 Our test subjects said that they were more focused, slept better and lost about three pounds every week. We used some important things to test DoFasting's app and its extra products: safety cost, user experience, and user-friendliness. The results we got from testing DoFasting are because the company is very good in all of these things.
Safety
7.5 / 10
DoFasting's app and its extra products are based on research about losing weight. The app has different levels of fasting -- beginner intermediate, expert, and beginner which can help you if you don't know which one to pick.
Fasting for some time can make you healthier, but it can also make you feel bad, like having headaches, feeling sick, being hungry and tired. DoFasting's products can help you feel better by giving you more energy and making you less hungry.
Fasting for some time means not eating for a long time, so this way of eating is not for everyone. Fasting for some time might not be good for you if you are having a baby or feeding a baby with your milk, or if you have diabetes, had eating problems before or have acid reflux. We suggest you talk to your doctor before you start fasting for some time or any other way of eating.
Cost
8.6 / 10
DoFasting does not tell you how much you have to pay for the app on their website. You have to answer some questions to find out how much it costs. Right now, DoFasting has three plans that you pay every month: 3 months for $2.96 every week, six months for $1.97 every week and a year for $1.27 every week. There is no free trial but the price is lower than other apps.
The app has many things that can help you, like more than 500 recipes that are good for you and a lot of exercises and a tool to track your fasting time and how much you weigh, eat, walk and drink.
If you sign up for the app, you can get discounts on products and some products that are only for people who use the app.
Right now, DoFasting only sells two products on their website. One is DoFasting Box which has Essential Fiber Complex which costs $69.99 for a month. The other one is Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies which cost $63.99 for six months. These prices are similar to other products, but it is hard to know which one is better because there are so many products out there.
Customer experience
8.3 / 10
DoFasting is a safe and effective way to lose weight with its app and products. You can make your own plan based on what you like and how you live. You can keep track of what you eat, drink and walk; find exercises that are right for your fitness level and cook with different healthy meals. The products can help you burn fat, feel less hungry and have more energy.
DoFasting can also give you the flexibility. But when it comes to losing weight, flexibility might not be what everyone needs. If you like having the support of your friends and having set meals, exercises or activities, regular check-ins or learning tips, DoFasting might not be for you.
Easy to use
8.7 / 10
The best thing about DoFasting is the tool that tracks your fasting time. You can choose the way of fasting that works for your schedule or try the challenge mode. If you do that, the app will remind you every day when to fast.
The other things in the app are very easy to use. You can quickly record how much you weigh, drink and walk. One of the most helpful things is the exercise library. It shows you how to do each exercise with videos and also keeps track of the time.
The only thing that is not good is the tool to record what you eat. If you eat a DoFasting recipe, it is easy to record it. But the app does not have a tool to scan food labels, which other apps have. If you eat a snack bar or buy hummus from the store, you have to type in all the nutrition information yourself. The tool to record what you eat could be better.
DoFasting's products are easy to add to your routine. You just have to mix powders or chew a gummy and they don't need any special things or preparation.
What is fasting for some time?
Fasting for some time (IF) is a way of eating that involves changing between times of fasting and eating. Like any other way of eating, IF works by making you eat less food than your body uses. When you don't eat for a while -- or when you fast -- your body uses up the sugar it has stored and then starts to use fat.
IF limits how much food you eat on some days or times. Some of the common ways of doing IF are:
• 5:2 fasting means eating normally five days a week, and then fasting for two days in a row.
• Eating only during certain hours of the day, and then fasting for the rest of the day. The most popular way of doing this is the 16:8 way, where you fast for 16 hours and eat in 8 hours.
• OMAD fasting means One Meal A Day. This can be hard to get all the nutrients you need in one meal, so we only suggest this for people who have done fasting before.There are many benefits of doing IF. Some of the health benefits are:
• Thinking better
• Lower blood pressure and heart rate
• Less chance of getting overweight and diseases related to being overweight
• Less swelling
• Living longer and betterFasting for some time is not good for everyone, especially if you are having a baby or feeding a baby with your milk, or if you have diabetes, had eating problems before or have acid reflux. We suggest you talk to your doctor before you start fasting for some time or any other way of eating.
Who can use DoFasting?
DoFasting is a health and wellness company that gives you an app that you pay for every month to help you fast for some time and some products to help you lose weight. The DoFasting app lets you keep track of your fasting time and helps you eat less by giving you different options:
• A tool to track how long you fast and when you eat.
• A tool to track how much you walk, eat, drink and weigh.
• A lot of exercises.
• More than 5,000 recipes that are good for you and that you can change to fit what you like to eat.
• Articles about fasting for some time.
• A challenge mode if you want to try harder.The app is made to help you lose weight by giving you healthy and tasty recipes to cook and exercises to get active, and a plan that fits your life. DoFasting products work with the app to give you important nutrients and help you feel less hungry and make your fasting easier and more effective.
DoFasting is for people who are interested in fasting for some time and who want ideas for meals and exercises. DoFasting is flexible because you can choose how you want to fast, what you want to eat and how you want to work out.
If you like having a set plan for eating, DoFasting might not be the best choice for you. It is also not good for people who want social support as part of their weight loss plan. The company does not have any guides, coaches or nutritionists to help you stay motivated and accountable.
The general rule is that fasting is not good if you are pregnant, feeding a baby with your milk, have diabetes or had eating problems before or have acid reflux. We suggest you talk to your doctor before you start any new way of eating.
DoFasting app
The DoFasting app is free to download but you have to pay for a subscription to use all the features. DoFasting has three subscription plans that you pay every month: 3-month, 6-month and a year, but the company does not tell you the prices on their website. When we tried DoFasting, we could see the prices that are in the table below.
Weekly price discount
How much it costs every month
How much it costs every week normally
3-month
$2.96
$11.84
$5.92
6-month
$1.97
$7.88
$3.95
Annual
$1.27
$5.08
$5.01
The longer you buy the app for, the less it costs.
A subscription gives you access to everything in the app, like:
• Different ways of fasting
• A tool to track when you eat and when you fast.
• A tool to track how much water, weight, steps and calories.
• More than 5,000 recipes that are healthy and tasty.
• A lot of exercises for all levels.
• Some articles about health and fasting for some time.
• A challenge mode.When you sign up for the app, it will ask you to pick the kind of fast you want to do. Fasts are different in how hard they are. For example, the beginner fast is 12:12, where you fast for 12 hours and can eat for 12 hours. An advanced fast would be 5:2, where you fast for two days in a row and eat normally for the rest of the time.
When you pick your kind of fast, the app starts tracking your eating time. The tool for fasting is helpful especially if you use its reminders.
You can also change many things in the app: how you want to fast, what you like or don't like to eat and what kind of exercise you want to do and if you want to track water, steps or calories. The most helpful things in the app are the fitness and healthy recipes libraries.
Overall, the app is easy to use, lets you keep track of many things and has a lot of resources to help you eat well and exercise.
How to stop your DoFasting subscription
The way to stop your subscription depends on how you bought the app -- from DoFasting's website, on Google Play or on an iOS device. We suggest reading the company's instructions on how to stop your subscription which might be easier.
DoFasting is very strict about giving money back and does not let you get a refund. They will only let you get a refund if you contact customer service in the first 14 days after buying it. You have to show proof of your payment and complete information and proof of how the product was not working.
DoFasting products
If you use them regularly, DoFasting's products give you more energy, lower bad cholesterol, feed good bacteria in your gut, make you feel less hungry and start using fat.
The essential fiber complex
$69.99 for a month, available on their website and with a year subscription
The Essential Fiber Complex Box is the most popular product for losing weight. It makes you feel full and lets you fast longer, without wanting to eat. It also helps control cholesterol and keep your colon healthy. The Essential Fiber Complex Box is gluten-free, not made from GMOs, sugar-free and vegan.
This Essential Fiber Complex Box has two fibers from plants, the glucomannan and cellulose. Both glucomannan and cellulose have been said to make you feel full and help you lose weight. But more research is needed to know how well the ingredients work. Some tests have shown that taking these products does not change how much weight you lose or how hungry or full you feel.
There are many products for losing weight that have fiber in them, so it is hard to know if The Essential Fiber Complex Box is worth the money.
Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies
$63.99 for 3 bottles, available on their website and when you sign up for a subscription
The apple cider vinegar is a thing that many people use for health and wellness for a long time. The research says that it has many benefits, like lower blood sugar levels, helping your digestive system work well and calming acid reflux. DoFasting's Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies have these benefits and also vitamins B6, B12 and Folic acid. They are gluten-free, vegan, not made from GMOs and have no artificial colors or flavors.
Picture taken by Innerbody Research
Gummies are a good alternative to drinking vinegar from apple because the liquid form can damage your teeth and hurt your stomach. You can mix the vinegar with water, but some people might not like how it tastes.
There are different options for apple cider vinegar on the market. The most famous one is Bragg's ACV Supplement in pill form. It costs $19.99 for a bottle, which is similar to DoFasting's price.
Keto Cycle Fuel
$45.80 for 5 packs, only available when you buy a subscription
Keto Cycle Fuel is a mix of collagen, MCT and electrolytes, which gives you more energy and makes your body use fat faster. This is called ketosis. Ketosis is usually reached by eating a lot of fat and little carbs, like in the keto diet. Keto drinks, like Keto Cycle Fuel, are a good way to reach ketosis without changing what you eat.
Keto Cycle Fuel comes in two flavors: chocolate and vanilla. You mix it with water and drink it an hour before your first meal or an hour before or after your first exercise.
Keto Cycle Fuel is not available on DoFasting's website. You can only get it when you buy the app subscription.
BHB Ketone Boost
$29.16 for 6 months, only available with a year subscription
BHB Ketone Boost is a powder that you mix with water and drink 30 minutes before meals. Ketones are another kind of fuel that comes from fat instead of sugar for your body to use. By increasing ketone levels, you will burn more fat, have a faster metabolism, feel better and have more energy and be less hungry.
BHB Ketone Boost comes in two flavors: raspberry and peach. The product is not available on DoFasting's website and you can only get it when you buy the app subscription.
Twice As Easy Bundle
$79.83 for a month, available on their website and with a year subscription
The Twice-As-Easy Bundle has The Essential Fiber Complex Box and Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies.
DoFasting's All Supplements Bundle
$129.99 for a month. Only available when you buy a subscription
DoFasting's All Supplements Bundle has the Essential Fiber Complex Box, one bottle of Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies and 2 boxes of BHB Ketone Boost.
LifeSum
The award-winning app LifeSum lets you choose how you want to lose weight. The app is free, big and easy to use. You can track steps, water and food by searching the database or using the scanner for barcodes. You can also get many recipes that are good for you.
A paid version of LifeSum costs $49.99 a year. LifeSum is similar to DoFasting because you can choose to follow a specific way of eating, like fasting for some time, keto, Mediterranean, sugar detox and more.
If you are not sure if fasting is right for you, LifeSum can be a good compromise because you can try fasting. But since LifeSum is not focused on fasting and does not have the same fasting tools as DoFasting does.
Why you should trust us
At Innerbody Research, we test every health product we review, including Hims. In total, our team has spent more than 95 hours analyzing and testing DoFasting and its main competitors to give you an honest, objective review of how their services compare to each other, without any marketing words or tricks.
In the last 20 years, Innerbody Research has helped thousands of readers make better choices for healthier living. We review services based on quality, current scientific evidence and health standards. Then we ask ourselves one simple question: Would we buy the product or service if we did not have our job and would we recommend it to our family and friends?
Also, like most of the health-related content on our website, this review was carefully checked by one of the members of our Medical Review Board for accuracy.