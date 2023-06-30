Dogecoin (DOGE) and Litecoin (LTC) Struggle to Adapt to Industry Challenges, Golteum Emerges as a Game-Changer

Over the last decade, the cryptocurrency sector has seen a massive boom in popularity, with Bitcoin crypto leading the way as the pioneer of digital currencies. However, as the business evolves and meets new obstacles, not all cryptocurrencies can keep up with the pace.
Renowned cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Litecoin (LTC) are struggling with industry challenges that may damage their growth streak. Dogecoin (DOGE) price is stuck in a declining trend while Litecoin (LTC) struggles with mining difficulties. Despite the plethora of challenges, innovative crypto investments are emerging and taking the crypto industry by storm. Golteum (GLTM), a multi-asset Web3 platform under the Ethereum blockchain, is changing the face of crypto investments with its strategy of precious metal assets.
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Value Struggle For Relevance, Bullish Breakout Anticipated
Open-source peer-to-peer cryptocurrency, Dogecoin (DOGE), has declined after suffering multiple dips over the last few weeks. presently Dogecoin (DOGE) cryptocurrency has lost over 90% of its all-time high dropping to $0.063 and ranking number 8 in the crypto market.
Analysts believe a successful breakout will occur if the Dogecoin token can jump above its resistance level. A recent development of Dogecoin price prediction charts reveals that Dogecoin price could increase to $0.114 by the last quarter of 2023.
Similarly, if Dogecoin cannot flip its resistance and drops below $0.0631, the bullish thesis for Dogecoin (DOGE) may be nullified. The cryptocurrency could decline plunging to significant price lows.
Litecoin (LTC) Mining Difficulty Reaches Record Levels, Posing Challenges for Miners
Litecoin (LTC), one of the leading cryptocurrencies in the market, has been experiencing difficulties in its mining operations. The latest milestone was achieved at block 2,498,134, where the mining difficulty soared to a value of 26.38 M. This represents a notable 0.00% decrease in mining challenges within 24 hours.
Litecoin (LTC), often called the "silver" to Bitcoin's "gold," employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm. This means that miners compete to solve complex mathematical puzzles. Miners who successfully solve these puzzles can add new blocks to the Litecoin (LTC) blockchain and gain profits from newly minted Litecoins.
Although mining difficulties are seen as a sign of a healthy and secure network Litecoins (LTC), rising mining difficulty levels make it computationally tricky for miners to make profits, discouraging them from participating in the mining process.
Golteum (GLTM) Shakes Up the Industry with a Disruptive Approach to Precious Metal Investments
Golteum is emerging as a prominent player, aiming to revolutionize the crypto sphere by combining precious metal assets with cryptocurrency investments. Golteum allows users to invest in fractionalized NFT assets with equivalent value to real-world metal assets like gold.
Golteum’s incorporation of precious metal investments into the crypto space brings an added layer of stability and security. The multi-asset Web3 platform has teamed up with Fireblocks to integrate the Fireblocks Web3 engine into the platform. The collaboration will see Golteum benefiting from Fireblock’s tokenization mechanism, treasury management, and risk mitigation tools.
Golteum also offers superior scalability features and exceptional tokenomics and security, having undergone a stringent verification and audit process by Certik, a leading blockchain security company, which has also awarded six members of the GLTM team the Certik Silver Badge.
The innovative multi-asset NFT investment platform employs Chainlink’s Proof-of-Reserves, ensuring transparency in its tokenization processes and excellent pricing data.
Golteum invites investors to participate in the second stage of the GLTM token presale. The first round of its presale sold out almost immediately after its launch, with the GLTM token price rising from $0.0074 to 0.012. Golteum's second presale round offers early investors the advantage of securing the GLTM token with a 15% bonus, positioning them for potential long-term gains as the platform expands and matures.
Further, the global crypto market is projected to experience an increase in market cap, reaching $16 trillion by 2030, GLTM helps investors to become early participants in that upcoming industry with so much potential.
