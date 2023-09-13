Dogecoin Gets Robinhood Integration, XRP to Partner With Western Union, Pomerdoge Leads Crypto Market Recovery

Dogecoin (DOGE), the most popular meme coin in the world, continues to grow into a significant player in the crypto space. Recently, the popular trading platform, Robinhood, announced an integration for Dogecoin.

This integration opens up new opportunities for DOGE holders and traders. As part of the integration, Robinhood users can now buy, sell, and trade Dogecoin directly on the platform. This development is seen as a significant step in the mainstream adoption of the meme coin.

Despite what is a major announcement, the price of Dogecoin continues to trade sideways. The Dogecoin price has been stuck in the $0.06000 and $0.06500 trading range for more than three weeks and would need a major bullish move to break above this level.

