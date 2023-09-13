Dogecoin Gets Robinhood Integration, XRP to Partner With Western Union, Pomerdoge Leads Crypto Market Recovery

Although the crypto market has yet to recover from the recent price drop, many projects continue to reach significant milestones. Among these projects are Dogecoin (DOGE), XRP (XRP), and Pomerdoge (POMD). While Dogecoin has gained acceptance on Robinhood, XRP looks to partner with Western Union, and Pomerdoge leads the crypto market recovery.
Dogecoin (DOGE), the most popular meme coin in the world, continues to grow into a significant player in the crypto space. Recently, the popular trading platform, Robinhood, announced an integration for Dogecoin.
This integration opens up new opportunities for DOGE holders and traders. As part of the integration, Robinhood users can now buy, sell, and trade Dogecoin directly on the platform. This development is seen as a significant step in the mainstream adoption of the meme coin.
Despite what is a major announcement, the price of Dogecoin continues to trade sideways. The Dogecoin price has been stuck in the $0.06000 and $0.06500 trading range for more than three weeks and would need a major bullish move to break above this level.
In a move that has caught the attention of the cryptocurrency space, Western Union CEO Hikmet Ersek has confirmed that the payment giant is actively exploring a partnership with Ripple (XRP). The partnership would be one of XRP’s biggest wins of 2023.
As a result of the Ripple lawsuit, XRP lost its partnership with Moneygram International. This partnership where XRP coin would be used could turn things around for Ripple. Already, the XRP chart has been bullish since Ersek first dropped the hint.
The XRP price has recovered above the $0.500 level as a result of the partnership. When confirmed, crypto experts predict a major rally and expect the price of XRP to increase towards the $0.800 level before the year ends.
While the rest of the crypto market has been bearish, Pomerdoge (POMD), has been on an uptrend. The project, which has gained massive traction over its combination of play-to-earn (P2E) gaming and meme coin, has seen its price increase by 15% over the weekend.
The recent price increase saw Pomerdoge’s utility token, POMD, hit a new trading high of $0.0115 per token. The growing activity surrounding Pomerdoge comes as the team is set to launch an exclusive collection of 7,777 NFTs in September.
Each NFT priced at just 0.2 ETH, is reserved solely for Pomerdoge holders. This has led to a massive accumulation of Pomerdoge tokens, which in itself unlock great utility and benefits for users. The token facilitates the sale of in-game items on Pomerplace. Also, it enables gamers to earn passive income when they stake their POMD tokens.
As Pomerdoge nears its major launch for September, SolidProof and Cyberscope have conducted rigorous audits on Pomerdoge's smart contract on two separate occasions. Ahead of its launch, crypto experts have predicted that Pomerdoge could rally from $0.0115 to as high as $0.15.
