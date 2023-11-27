Dogecoin's outdated tech vs Bitcoin Spark's hybrid consensus: The battle for the future of crypto"

Bitcoin Spark is a great investment for online entrepreneurs seeking massive returns. The project evolved from Bitcoin, and the developers have integrated advanced technology to make the mainnet more user-friendly than its predecessor blockchain, Bitcoin. Bitcoin Spark’s improvements are aimed at providing a useful platform for the development of decentralized economies. For this reason, the founders have developed a high-performance blockchain with increased node operators that subject transactions to reach finality faster than other networks.

Bitcoin Spark’s proof of process consensus is an improved version of proof of work that is common in Dogecoin and Bitcoin, alongside proof of stake popular in other smart contracting platforms. Proof of work and proof of stake activities are managed algorithmically by smart technologies to ensure equality in the network validation processes and a non-linear approach in reward distribution.

The project’s proof of work or mining aspect rivals the process in Bitcoin and Dogecoin by conserving excess energy. Miners on the Bitcoin Spark blockchain use the Bitcoin Spark smart contract mining layer to collect idle processing power that is then distributed to clients for complex online simulations such as video coding. In return, the clients pay the platform BTCS tokens for an algorithmically calculated price based on the amount of processing power issued.

Bitcoin Spark’s End of ICO bonus attracts Dogecoin investors