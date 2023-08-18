Dr Anil Kumar gets invited to prestigious BRICS Business Forum

The prestigious BRICS Business Forum is all set to be held on August 22, 2023 (Tuesday) at the Sandton International Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa. The other prominent networking seminars will also be held on August 21, 2023, and August 23, 2023. The forum will provide an excellent opportunity to interact with various stakeholders from Government, industry and leading industry associations from all the BRICS Nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa). The cherry on top is that Indian Entrepreneur Dr Anil Kumar who is the CEO & Chairman of the Ankita Group of Companies has been invited to attend by BRICKS Business Forum themselves to attend this insightful event.

These business networking engagements will entail industrial site visits and meetings with prominent industry and trade bodies. Moreover, all five Head of State, including Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, are expected to participate and address the BRICS Business Forum on 22 August 2023 from 1440hrs - 1540hrs in Johannesburg, South Africa. The event is expected to leave a great mark on the industry and have insights from some of the top leaders.

While talking about the honour of attending the BRICS Business Forum, Dr Anil Kumar expressed, “It is truly an incredible opportunity for me and I am glad to be attending BRICS Business Forum. It feels good to see that the work I am doing through the Ankita Group of Companies is getting recognised. I eagerly look forward to attending the summit and gaining insights so that I can help the Ankita Group of Companies reach another level and touch new horizons of success.”

About Dr Anil Kumar

Dr Anil Kumar, Ankita Group of Companies' esteemed CEO and Chairman boasts an impressive 30-year tenure in the sector. The firm specializes in the production, export, and import of diverse products spanning agriculture, health, and groceries, catalyzing significant advancements in these areas. Dr Kumar's extensive education, which includes an MBA, a Master of Arts, and a Doctorate in Management from KEISIE International University in South Korea, has undeniably fueled the company's remarkable growth. He is an entrepreneur who has triumphed over numerous challenges and shattered traditional expectations.

Initially, the focus of Ankita Group was pharmaceuticals. However, in 2004, Dr Kumar, leveraging his astute market insights, initiated Ankita Overseas, the agricultural division of Ankita Groups. This venture's core aim was to ensure farmers received deserving compensation for their produce. To this end, they buy directly from farmers and then globally distributed their goods, benefiting both the farmers with fair prices and the company with substantial ROI. Today, they market 43 exceptional product varieties worldwide.

Beyond his business acumen, Dr Kumar's heart leans towards philanthropy, a trait inherited from witnessing his parents aid underserved communities. He has also set up the Maheshwar Laxmi Memorial Foundation, a charitable organization committed to uplifting and educating Indian women. Through this NGO, women are equipped with essential skills and knowledge, enabling self-sufficiency. His generosity does not stop there: he has financially aided over 150 struggling families in Bihar during floods and even founded a school in Bareilly tailored for children with unique needs, ensuring inclusivity for all. Throughout global crises, including the pandemic, Dr Kumar remained a steadfast beacon of support.