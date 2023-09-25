Dr. Lakshmi Lalita Shines at Indian Women Awards Dubai 2023

New Delhi (India), September 22: Dr. Lakshmi Lalita, a native of Hyderabad (India) and a renowned resident of Dubai, has achieved a remarkable feat by getting the prestigious Indian Women Awards 2023 in the category of Best Blogger/Vlogger. She received the award during the grand event held on18th September 2023 at the Taj Exotica resort, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. This event marks a major milestone in her illustrious career.

The Indian Women Awards Season 3, organized by Indian Women in Dubai, is an esteemed accolade decided by the votes of over 60,000 members of the group. The group is owned and run by Mrs.Reema Mahajan who is a women empowerment ambassador.This recognition reaffirms Dr. Lakshmi's influence and the impact she has had on the growth of numerous brands through her digital presence.

The award ceremony was graced by eminent dignitaries, including the Consul General of India to the UAE, Dr. Aman Puri, who presided over the event, and the renowned artist Mrs. Sudha Chandran, who was the chief guest. Among other notable attendees was H.E. Laila Rahhal El Atfani, UAE Chief of Diplomacy & Protocol, who added more light to the occasion.

Dr. Lakshmi, a Gold Medalist Veterinary Surgeon, a passionate travel enthusiast, a gourmet of vegetarian cuisine, and a trained classical dancer in both Bharat Natyam and Odissi, has not only excelled in her diverse talents, but also has been a devoted mother to two wonderful children. Additionally, she has garnered huge accolades as a renowned social media influencer. Her Instagram handle 'Doctors_wanderlust' has become a hub for collaborations with more than150 brands.

Dr. Lakshmi's achievements are not just confined to the Indian Women Awards. She was also honored with the Indian Women Global Awards by Nirgia Brand Promoters, recognizing her as the Best Blogger of the year.

Dr. Lakshmi is passionate about women's empowerment and has special emphasis on promoting women-owned businesses in the UAE.

This recognition of Dr. Lakshmi's accomplishments as the Best Blogger/Vlogger at the Indian Women Awards 2023 directly reflects her multifaceted talents, unparalleled commitment, and her ability to serve as an inspiration for several others.