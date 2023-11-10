Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla Receives "The Best Neurosurgeon and Spine Surgeon in India" Award in a row

New Delhi, India November 9, 2023 -Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, affectionately known as Dr. Rao, added another prestigious accolade to his illustrious career when he was conferred with "The Best Neurosurgeon and Spine Surgeon in India" award during the Global Brand of the Year awards ceremony, held at the Welcome Hotel by ITC Hotels in Dwaraka, New Delhi, on October 28, 2023. The esteemed award was presented by the chief guest, Amrita Rao, and is a testament to Dr. Rao's outstanding contributions to the field of neurosurgery and his unwavering commitment to the welfare of patients.

The Global Brand of the Year awards recognizes excellence in various domains, including healthcare, real estate, education, business, and entrepreneurship. Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla's dedication to healthcare, particularly in the specialized field of neurosurgery, was acknowledged as a significant contribution to the betterment of the healthcare industry in India.

Dr. Rao's Hospital, founded by Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, has long been regarded as one of the premier institutions for neurology, neurosurgery, and spine surgery in India. His journey to becoming a renowned neurosurgeon has been marked by relentless pursuit of excellence, advanced medical training, and a commitment to delivering patient-centric care.

Profile of Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla: