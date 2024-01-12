Dr. Rita Jairath: An Integral Support in the Success of Indian Para Athletes at the Asian Para Games 2023

In the narratives of India’s triumph at the Asian Para Games 2023, Dr Rita Jairath emerges as a silent powerhouse, who was working diligently behind the scenes. Her contributions, though often unseen, are fundamental to the success of Indian Para athletes, who made history by winning a total of 111 medals.
Known for her prowess in women's bodybuilding, Dr Rita Jairath extends her influence as team official of the Paralympic Committee of India. As the Administrative Manager and Medical Liaison Officer, she’s involved in the meticulous planning of team logistics, competition schedules, and training activities. Her proficiency becomes the backbone of the team's operational success. Her responsibilities primarily focus on the Para Powerlifters, including notable athletes such as Zainaab Khatoon, Rajkumari, Ashok Malik, Pardeep Joon, and Suman Devi.
"I'm extremely proud of this outstanding achievement! Our para-athletes have made the country proud", she says. But she doesn’t have much time to rest as the next big event is just around the corner: The Khelo India Para Games are scheduled in New Delhi from 10th to 17th December 2023 with more than 1400 athletes from all over India. "I'm both excited and honoured to participate in this amazing event. I'm sure it's going to be a huge success."
Dr Rita Jairath's commitment transcends her official duties. Drawing from her background as a professional bodybuilder and her expertise in health and nutrition, she assumes an informal coaching role. This extends to providing support for Para athletes in basic activities of daily living, showcasing a compassionate dimension to her involvement.
The extraordinary lies in Dr Rita Jairath's everyday actions. Despite not being obligated, she attends to the personal needs of athletes, demonstrating selflessness. Every detail is considered, reflecting her commitment to the bigger picture, which has been vital to the recent triumphs of the Indian Para athletes.
Her commitment in the field of para-athletics has a personal background. As a mother to an autistic child, she understands the challenges faced by parents of specially-abled children. Her experiences not only contribute to her sensitivity but also shape her advocacy for autism awareness.
Dr Rita Jairath actively advocates for autism awareness, recognizing the societal judgments faced by parents. Her dual role as a professional and a mother adds a layer of empathy to her contributions. This combination of practical expertise and personal understanding makes her an invaluable asset to the team.
Dr Rita Jairath's journey reflects a pragmatic and empathetic leadership style. Her dedication to Para athletes is not just about fulfilling a role; it's about guiding with sensitivity. Her approach embodies the transformative power of commitment and empathy in a sports context.
“To be able to put oneself in another person's shoes and then treat others the way we'd like to be treated speaks volumes about a person,” she says.
“That takes a considerable amount of conscious awareness, self-control, and silent inner strength.”
In the tale of success, Dr Rita Jairath's role is both practical and inspiring. Her quiet influence and commitment behind the scenes have been crucial to India's triumph at the Asian Para Games 2023.