Dr. Sadanand P Sardeshmukh Honored with Prestigious Brhattrayi Ratna Award 2023 by Vice President of India

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 2: In a momentous celebration at the Global Ayurveda Festival 2023, the distinguished Dr. Sadanand P Sardeshmukh was bestowed with a prestigious award by the Vice President of India, Shri Jagadeep Dhankar. The event unfolded on December 1, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at the iconic Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, marking a significant recognition of Dr. Sardeshmukh's outstanding contributions to the field of Ayurveda. Instituted by The Arya Vaidya Pharmacy (Coimbatore) Limited in honor of founder Aryavaidyan PV Rama Varier, the award signifies excellence in the realm of Ayurveda.

The Bṛhattrayī Ratna Award, established in 1994, has evolved into one of the most esteemed accolades within the Ayurveda fraternity. Symbolising the essence of the Bṛhattrayīs in Ayurveda - Charaka, Sushruta, and Vagbhata - the award epitomises the pinnacle of intellectual achievement in Ayurveda, denoting mastery over the subject. It is awarded to those who utilise their expertise for the betterment of humanity, leaving a lasting impact on Ayurveda and society. Past recipients include visionaries such as Vaidyaraj Atmaram Waman Dhatar Sastri and Vaidyamadam Cheriya Narayanan Namboodiri, who have contributed individually to the upliftment of Ayurveda.

Dr. Sadanand Sardeshmukh, having been conferred with the esteemed 10th Bṛhattrayī Ratna Award 2023, is now officially recognized for his exemplary contributions to the realm of Ayurveda. His unwavering dedication, profound knowledge, and steadfast commitment have not only earned him this prestigious honor but have also left an indelible mark, serving as an enduring source of inspiration for the upcoming generation of Vaidyas.

The 5th Global Ayurveda Festival provides the perfect backdrop for this prestigious ceremony, bringing together leading experts, practitioners, and enthusiasts from around the world to celebrate and promote the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda.

