Dr Vinod Sonawane was Saluted at Lokmat Wellness Mentor Award For His Outstanding Contribution In The Field Of Hair Transplant

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17: It was a moment of pride and joy for Bloom hair transplant clinic when one of the most famous names in the Hair Transplant fraternity, Dr Vinod Sonawane, was honoured with Lokmat Wellness Mentor Award 2022. Maharashtra Health Minister awarded him the best hair transplant surgeon in India. He has been bestowed with this award for showcasing his excellence and contribution to the medical field as a trichologist and Hair Transplant surgeon.
The Health and Wellness Award function is an annual event organised by Lokmat Media Publication to honour the extraordinary contribution of medical professionals from various cities and states who have been working tirelessly for the well-being of society for many years.
Dr Vinod Sonawane enlightened everyone present at the event on the rising problem of Premature baldness among young people. He highlighted that people believe baldness is only related to a medical problem. People underestimate its drastic consequences on the youth. Eroded confidence and rejection in a relationship often lead to depression.
During his long and experienced journey as a hair restoration surgeon, Dr Sonawane has treated thousands of patients with Direct hair implantation or DHI hair transplant, Scalp Micro Pigmentation, beard or moustache hair transplant, female pattern Alopecia and many more. His proficiency in dealing primarily with correcting failed hair transplants comes from his vast knowledge and excellent learning of the most sophisticated and latest techniques from various Internationally experienced Plastic Surgeons.
This iconic hair transplant doctor has always prioritised building strong relationships with his patients. Dr Vinod makes it a point to understand their concerns and individual needs and address their specific goals and preferences. His clinic provides personalised care.
Dr Vinod Sonawane has been helping people eliminate this problem for many years through his Bloom Hair Transplant Center. Their result is a hundred per cent. So far, 5000 plus procedures have been delivered with a 100% success rate. Dr Vinod is known for his expertise worldwide, as his list of patients hails from around the globe. Dr Sonawane is a person who firmly believes that it is very crucial for a good surgeon in the field of transplant, to keep them updated with advanced technology & get training for innovations from time to time. The esteemed doctor is the proud recipient of the ‘Midday Health & Wellness Icon Award 2021 and many other prestigious accreditations.