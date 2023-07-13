Drape in Elegance: Urban Womania's Banarasi Saree Collection

Urban Womania, a Lucknow based online retailer, takes the lead to an upsurge in retail internet shopping for Banarasi Silk Saree which is undoubtedly the “Indian Sun” in the world of fashion. The brand draws inspiration from timeless sensibilities to combine traditional components into contemporary fashion.
A kulhad tea, chaat, paan and kachaudi all represent Banaras, one of India's holiest cities. The place is adorned by poets and pujaris. If Ganga aarti and a boat ride over the holy river don't excite one enough, one thing that certainly will is a ‘Banarasi saree’. The six yards of handwoven silk are the perfect outfit for the bride, bridesmaids, and even loners who attend these weddings. Banarasi silk sarees have long been renowned for their beautifully woven patterns mixed with motifs reflecting India's rich tradition and culture, symbolising grandeur and clothing thought suited only for the royal families. Being long renowned for its beautifully woven patterns mixed with motifs reflecting India's rich tradition and culture, the well-known silk enjoys regality. It makes an August appearance at weddings, celebrity events, religious festivals, and other occasions. Its origins are profoundly steeped in the aesthetic manifestations of the undivided Bharat.
Recognising this, people from all over the world today dress in this traditional Indian garb, which has sparked the creation of numerous ethnic apparel brands, both offline and online. Urban Womania is one such renowned online retailer offering a diverse and exquisite collection of Banarasi sarees. With a reputation for excellence in the fashion industry, Urban Womania presents an extensive range of Banarasi sarees to cater to every woman's discerning taste. Their curated selection showcases the finest craftsmanship and intricate designs that make Banarasi sarees timeless pieces of art. From traditional patterns to contemporary motifs, customers can explore a plethora of options to find their perfect look. With Urban Womania's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, shoppers can trust in the authenticity and beauty of their Banarasi sarees, making it the ideal destination for those seeking elegance and sophistication.
With a meticulous focus on quality control, Urban Womania ensures that every Banarasi saree offered is crafted to perfection, showcasing exquisite designs and impeccable workmanship. Further to ensure customer satisfaction, the brand has implemented a simple and hassle-free 7-day return policy. If, for any reason, a customer is not completely satisfied with their purchase, they have the flexibility to return the item within seven days and receive a refund or exchange. This policy reflects Urban Womania's commitment to putting its customers' needs first and ensuring their utmost satisfaction. It understands the importance of timely delivery and offers quick shipping options. Customers can expect their purchased sarees to be delivered promptly, enabling them to enjoy their beautiful attire for any occasion. Additionally, Urban Womania provides multiple payment options, including cash on delivery, making it convenient and accessible for customers to complete their purchases.
When asked in an interview about the brand, Avinash Gupta, the founder of the brand stated, “Urban Womania takes immense pride in positioning itself as the leading destination for online shoppers seeking ethnic wear from around the world. With a strong commitment to excellence, we offer a comprehensive selection of Indian ethnic wear that caters to global standards, ensuring that customers can make enduring fashion statements. Curated from a community of talented designers, skilled artisans, and reputable manufacturers, we handpick the best items to showcase the captivating magic of Indian ethnic fashion. Each piece is chosen with meticulous care, ensuring that it embodies the rich cultural heritage and artistic finesse that Indian fashion is renowned for.”
Talking further in the conversation about the intrinsic features of Urban Womania, he went on to add, “At Urban Womania, affordability is a priority. The pricing strategy is set to make these exquisite ethnic wear pieces accessible and reasonably priced for clients to purchase. By striking a balance between quality and affordability, Urban Womania ensures that customers can enjoy the beauty and elegance of Indian ethnic wear without compromising on their budget. Our mission extends beyond simply providing a platform for fashion. It aims to celebrate the diverse talents within the Indian fashion industry while promoting sustainable practices. By collaborating with designers, artisans, and manufacturers, we support local talent and craftsmanship, contributing to the preservation and growth of the Indian fashion ecosystem.”
The brand has earned a reputation as a dependable online seller of Banarasi sarees by putting an emphasis on quality, practicality, and customer satisfaction. Customers can confidently and easily buy their favourite ethnic clothes from the comfort of their homes because of their perpetual dedication to providing an amazing online shopping experience, which sets them apart. It has an exquisite selection of Banarasi sarees that encapsulate history and elegance, perfect for weddings, festivals, and other special occasions. With Urban Womania, you can explore the beauty of Banarasi sarees online while having an exceptional buying experience.