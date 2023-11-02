Dream High : How to become a Pilot here's everything you need to know - ThePilot.in

Have you always dreamt of flying an airplane? You want to become a pilot but wonder about Its steps and guidelines? We are here to break it down to you about everything you need in order to know How to become a pilot.

Steps of becoming a pilot -

Firstly you need to make sure that you obtain minimum requirements to enroll in CPL (Commercial Pilot Training).

Competency in English Language :

It is mandatory to know, read, speak and write English in order for you to enroll in CPL training.

Minimum age must be 18 :

Though you can enroll for the CPL programs at the age of 17 as it takes at least 1 year to complete your pilot training. You can submit your files and documents by then.

Minimum education for CPL issue :

You need to pass 12th with math and physics or an equivalent diploma. But in case you’re a commerce, or arts student you have to sit for physics and math separately from open school. you to issue your CPL after that.

Medical fitness for pilot training :

The training center needs to confirm your fitness before they can start your training.

It is a mandatory 2 steps process.

Class 2 medicals : it can be done all over india with doctors appointment and after that you will be given a CA - 35 assessment form as fitness certificate, then it will be sent to DGCA and they will give you the final certificate.

Class 1 medicals : It can only be done in some cities of India, Class 1 assessment date will be approved only after class 2 medical approval of DGCA.

CPL comes with two types

Theoretical & 2. Practical

THEORETICALS

For the theory papers, you have to first collect computer numbers which can be done through guidelines at DGCA website.

The form of application attached with other documents must be sent within the 10 days of your form fillup. DGCA will then send you an email to confirm your documents. Theory papers are held 4 times a year and those are multiple choice questions. You must work hard to answer everything properly because your right answers will decide your training center, abroad or in india.

PRACTICALS ( FLIGHT TRAINING)

After you pass all your theory papers, the real venture starts. You will be trained in the aircraft about to start your lessons in flying. Deciding on the right center for you Pilot training is a very crucial choice that you must take. A center is responsible to bring the best in you and to help you adapt your journey as a pilot. The standard of your training institution plays a vital role to get you the Airline job.

You must consider a center that is DGCA approved, provided high resolution training, correct measures to fly etc.

DGCA REQUIREMENTS -

● 100 hours pilot icommand

● 250 nautical miles check

● 120 nautical miles check

● 10 hours multi engenes

● 40 hours instrument flight out of which 20 on a simulator

● 50 hours solo cross country

● 300 nautical miles check

● 10 take off and landing by night

After all your steps has been clear, DGCA examiner will check your flying ability and give you the approval of being a pilot

To simply it -

Whether you are training in India or abroad all steps will be the same except when you get trained abroad there you have to obtain a CPL license, then return to India followed by the same procedures.

If you are ready to go through all of these and sure that you can achieve it, then you should apply to a standard licensed institute. And what can be better than ThePilot india?

About ThePilot :

ThePilot was established by airline pilots with over ten years of practical industry experience, They provide knowledge, resources, and top international Standard Professional Pilot programs.It is set designed to take care of all the legal requirements set forth by the DGCA and to make paperwork and pre and post-processing easier so you can centralize on your pilot training.

Their goal is to make affordable, high-quality, and legitimately professional pilot training courses attainable.

Benefits of training with ThePilot :

● CPL in 8-10 months

● Reasonable course fee

● Glass cockpit Aircrafts and proficient instructor

● Simple education loan command (PIC)

● Excellent Visa team with almost 97% success rate

● Airlines job assistance

There is nothing better than an institution that provides and ensures the high quality of training at an affordable price. This way no one with a dream of becoming a pilot can step back. ThePilot is the best choice for you when It's a matter of training. The experienced pilots and the teams are here for you to help and answer your doubts or worries. Check their websites for all the requirements and application dates.