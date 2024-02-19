New Delhi (India), February 17: Dried Figs have a rich history that spans millennia, tracing their origins back to ancient civilizations in the Mediterranean region and the Middle East. The process of drying Figs dates back thousands of years and has been an essential method of preserving this nutritious fruit for year-round consumption. Now, it has become one of the cherished snacks across the globe and is also popularly known as Anjeer. In this article, we will explore the benefits of eating Dried Figs and some quick recipes.

Fresh Figs Versus Dried Figs

Fresh Figs and Dried Figs vary significantly in terms of nutrient density and calorie content. Dried figs have a higher concentration of Vitamins and Minerals due to the dehydration process. However, they also have a high sugar content. Hence, eating in moderation is the key.

Dried Figs Benefits

·Good For Digestive Health

Dried Figs are full of Fiber, which helps keep your digestion on track. There are two kinds of Fiber in Dried Figs. One kind helps with bowel movements and stops constipation, while the other kind helps food move smoothly through your body. Eating Dried Figs often can help your digestion health.



·Maintains Bone Health

Dried Figs are packed with Calcium and Magnesium, which are super important for keeping your bones strong and healthy. Calcium helps build and keep bones and teeth strong, while Magnesium helps your body use Calcium properly. By eating Dried Figs regularly, you can help keep your bones strong and lower the chance of having bone problems like fractures or osteoporosis.



·Good For Heart Health

Dried Figs are great for your heart because they contain Potassium. Potassium helps control your blood pressure, making sure it stays healthy by balancing out the effects of sodium. It also relaxes your blood vessels, which lowers the risk of high blood pressure and heart issues. Plus, Dried Figs have Antioxidants that protect your blood vessels from damage and inflammation, keeping your heart healthy and reducing the chances of heart problems.



·Helps In Weight Management

Dried Figs are a smart snack option if you're trying to manage your weight because they're low in Calories and Fat. They're also packed with Fiber, which helps you feel full and satisfied, so you're less likely to overeat. Plus, they're naturally sweet, so they can satisfy your cravings for something sugary without adding too many calories or refined sugars. If you want a healthy snack that won't mess up your weight goals, Dried Figs are a delicious pick!

3 Quick Recipes With Dried Figs

·Oatmeal Fig Bars

If you love oatmeal and Raisin cookies, you'll adore these homemade Fig Bars. They're delightfully chewy, with a satisfying texture from the baked oats. Packed with Dried Figs, nutmeg, cinnamon, and sweetened with maple syrup, they're a tasty treat you won't want to miss.

·Banana Fig Smoothie

Never had a smoothie with Dried Figs? It's time to try one! This smoothie combines the sweet flavour of Figs with the natural goodness of bananas for a tasty and energizing start to your day. And the best part? Because Figs and bananas are already so flavourful, you don't need to add any extra sugar or sweetener. Just make sure to soak the Figs in water before blending to make the smoothie extra smooth and creamy.

·Turkish Fig Pudding

This yummy Turkish Fig Pudding (Incir Uyutmasi) is super creamy and full of flavour from sweet Dried Figs. It's one of my top picks for a healthy dessert that won't make you feel guilty.

And guess what? It's made with just two things: Dried Figs and milk. (Yep, that's all you need!)

Where To Find Dried Figs?

