DriverShaab Revs Up Growth with B2C Launch, Empowering Drivers and Car Owners across India

Kolkata, India, December 16, 2023: DriverShaab, a rising star in the Indian app-based driver aggregator market, is poised for even greater success with the upcoming launch of its B2C offerings in January-February 2024. This expansion will cater to individual car owners alongside its existing B2B services for logistics companies.
Founded in 2019, DriverShaab has secured USD 67,000 in initial funding and established itself as a trusted partner for corporates like Spinny, Orix India, Revv Car, Rapido, and many more. Their innovative platform provides on-demand driver solutions based on a pay-per-trip model, offering cost-effectiveness and flexibility to clients.
DriverShaab understands the challenges faced by drivers in the unorganised car service market. They provide a platform where drivers can monetise their skills without the burden of owning or maintaining vehicles. Their "Agar aap ho driving ke tope, phir DriverShaab is hai aap ka hope" tagline aptly captures their mission to empower drivers and provide them with secure, flexible earning opportunities.
For businesses like car dealerships and service stations, DriverShaab offers a cost-effective solution. Their on-demand pay-per-trip model eliminates the need for fixed payroll drivers, improving cash flow and resource utilisation. This win-win scenario benefits businesses and drivers, increasing productivity and satisfaction.
DriverShaab's vision extends beyond B2B. They are soon launching services for individual car owners, catering to the needs of busy professionals, elderly individuals, and homemakers who require drivers for shorter durations. This B2C offering, expected to launch in January- February 2024, will further democratise access to reliable and convenient driver services.
DriverShaab prioritises safety and transparency. They conduct thorough document verification and driving tests for all drivers on their platform. Additionally, their app provides real-time tracking and usage-based payment, ensuring fair compensation for drivers and peace of mind for clients.
DriverShaab is committed to empowering the driver community and streamlining mobility solutions for businesses and individuals. Their focus on technology, safety, and convenience makes them a leader in the Indian driver aggregator market.
Contact details:
Website - https://drivershaab.in
Mail us - info@drivershaab.com
Call us - (+91)-8929000462