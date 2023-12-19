DriverShaab Revs Up Growth with B2C Launch, Empowering Drivers and Car Owners across India

Kolkata, India, December 16, 2023: DriverShaab, a rising star in the Indian app-based driver aggregator market, is poised for even greater success with the upcoming launch of its B2C offerings in January-February 2024. This expansion will cater to individual car owners alongside its existing B2B services for logistics companies.



Founded in 2019, DriverShaab has secured USD 67,000 in initial funding and established itself as a trusted partner for corporates like Spinny, Orix India, Revv Car, Rapido, and many more. Their innovative platform provides on-demand driver solutions based on a pay-per-trip model, offering cost-effectiveness and flexibility to clients.

Bridging the Driver Gap: