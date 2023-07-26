Driving Public Awareness and Innovation: RLG India's Mission for Responsible E-Waste Management Under Radhika Kalia

New Delhi (India), July 26: Electronic devices have today become an integral and almost indispensable part of our lives. As the digital age continues to progress and technology witnesses continual and rapid advancements, we have been confronted with an alarming rise in the volumes of electronic waste (e-waste). With increased usage and shorter product lifespans, proper e-waste management has emerged as a significant environmental challenge. In this context, RLG India, under the exceptional leadership of Ms. Radhika Kalia, Managing Director of RLG India, has been at the forefront of efforts to combat the e-waste challenge by driving public awareness and leveraging innovative technologies and processes for responsible e-waste disposal and recycling.
One of RLG India's notable initiatives is the "Clean to Green Campaign," which has played a pivotal role in increasing public awareness about the importance of e-waste disposal. This comprehensive campaign, conducted from FY 17-18 to FY 22-23, has reached people in 26 states and 7 union territories, extending its outreach to various stakeholders, including schools, colleges, residential welfare associations (RWAs), office clusters, retailers, bulk consumers, and the informal sector. A staggering 8,614 activities were conducted across India, benefiting an impressive count of nearly 46,48,160 individuals. This campaign's multi-pronged approach, combining on-ground awareness activities and strategic utilization of social media channels, has effectively engaged a diverse audience and contributed significantly to the growth of e-waste collection rates. Such use of effective communication channels, including on-ground awareness campaigns and social media platforms, has helped the company successfully reach a wider audience and educate a larger number of consumers about responsible e-waste disposal and recycling. Additionally, the company has established a toll-free helpline to measure the level of awareness and behavioural change among consumers resulting from their efforts.
Ms. Radhika Kalia, the driving force behind RLG India's success, emphasizes teamwork, respect, accountability, integrity, innovation, efficiency, and customer satisfaction as the core values guiding the company's approach to business. These values have played a pivotal role in differentiating RLG India from its competitors and establishing a strong competitive advantage in the industry. Explaining her stand on the importance of driving public awareness, Ms. Radhika states, "We are confronted by increasing volumes of e-waste and the resultant challenge to the environment. As technology continues to shape our lives, it is essential that we, as responsible citizens and businesses, take proactive steps to address the e-waste crisis. At RLG India, we firmly believe that driving public awareness is the key to battling this challenge effectively. Our 'Clean to Green Campaign' bears testimony to our belief; we have reached out to millions of individuals to spread the message of responsible e-waste disposal. We understand that consumer education is central to our mission, and we have been continually striving to reach more stakeholders and educate them about the importance of responsible e-waste recycling.”
The company also deeply believes in innovation and efficiency of processes as important means to combat the e-waste challenge. As a testament to its commitment to innovation, RLG India has adopted and developed several cutting-edge technologies and processes to improve e-waste management and recycling. Notable examples include the "Takeback Portal and App," "Navision," and "Alma." These tech-driven solutions have streamlined e-waste collection and processing operations, enhancing efficiency and resource recovery while minimizing environmental impact.
Looking ahead, RLG India is committed to maintaining and enhancing its competitive advantage in the face of evolving market dynamics, technological advancements, and increasing consumer awareness about environmental sustainability. Leveraging technology scalability through the C2G App and increased awareness through various digital channels, RLG India aims to continue leading the charge in responsible e-waste management.
RLG India, under the visionary leadership of Ms. Radhika Kalia, has emerged as a pioneer in battling the e-waste challenge by driving public awareness and leveraging innovative technologies and processes. The company seeks to continue its efforts towards developing a greener and more sustainable future.
Ms. Radhika Kalia shares her vision, "Our endeavour is to establish a formal e-waste management infrastructure across the country and promote a circular economy. Through awareness programs and strategic partnerships, we aim to accelerate the adoption of responsible e-waste disposal practices, thereby contributing to a cleaner and healthier environment for generations to come."