Dynamic Star Announces Plans for One Fordham Landing in The Bronx’s University Heights

Full-service real estate firm Dynamic Star recently announced plans to launch One Fordham Landing, a new, unique community facility development to rise along the Harlem River in The Bronx, just south of West Fordham Road and west of Bronx Community College.

Located in the vibrant University Heights neighborhood, the building is designed to promote the health and wellness of its tenants. One Fordham Landing, which offers 350,000 square feet of leasable space, presents an opportunity for tenants that does not come around often, particularly for medical and educational institutions. It is a healthy, modern space adjacent to a spectacular waterfront promenade, with 360-degree views reaching Midtown Manhattan, at asking rents on par with the national average.

“We are excited to offer The Bronx a new standard in community facility buildings," said Dynamic Star’s CEO Gary Segal. “We believe that a healthy environment, combined with a rich mix of tenant amenities and a spectacular waterfront location, is essential for productivity and overall well-being."

The amenity-rich community facility building is consistent with the WELL Building Standard, developed by the International WELL Building Institute. To ensure the building meets this standard, Dynamic Star worked in tandem with accomplished building and systems design teams, including Perkins Eastman, MG Engineering, MPFP Landscape Architects, Lemay + Escobar Interiors, LIVunLtd, and CBRE’s Energy and Sustainability Services team.

Significant building and WELL components of One Fordham Landing include:

● 28,000 sq. ft. floorplates with 18-foot ceiling heights in the building base and 10,000 sq. ft. floorplates in the tower, which are well-suited for medical and educational tenants;

● Fresh air-based ventilation system, enhanced filtration, UV air treatment, moisture and humidity management and control, and touchless building systems, including doors and elevators;

● 810-linear foot landscaped public waterfront esplanade, programmed with ample seating, shade cover, a Harlem River overlook, paved walking path, and exercise stations;

● 20,000 sq. ft. on-site landscaped outdoor roof, including community gardening space, a pickleball court, lap pool, and basketball court; and

● A fitness center located in the adjacent apartment building.

One Fordham Landing’s transit-oriented location is optimal for client-based community facility tenants. It is adjacent to the Metro North University Heights station, which will have a new station entrance in the building that will be connected to the platform via a pedestrian bridge. In addition, One Fordham Landing is within a 10- to 15-minute walk to the #1 207th Street station and the #4 Fordham Road station. The Fordham Road SBS stops only a five-minute walk away, and the Fordham Road Major Deegan Expressway exit is directly in front of the site. West Fordham Road is bikeable as well.

One Fordham Landing is expected to be completed in 2025.