This supplement can help you lift more weight on the bench press and the squat without any bad side effects. It can also make your grip stronger.
Some experts think this supplement is too good for athletes and they should not use it. But don't worry, it is not a fake muscle booster — you are still natural if you take it.
#3 Helps You Recover Faster
When you work out hard, your muscles get small tears that need to heal. Your body uses building blocks called amino acids to fix the tears and make your muscles bigger. This is called muscle protein synthesis or MPS.
This supplement can make MPS faster, so your muscles heal quicker. You won't feel as sore after a hard workout!
#4 Helps Your Body Use Sugar Better
We need more research on this, but one study with animals showed that this supplement can help your body use sugar better and avoid health problems.
The study gave this supplement to rats every day for 13 weeks. The rats ate a lot of fat, but they did not gain weight or fat like the other rats. They also had lower blood sugar and insulin levels.
#5 Helps Your Immune System
Some studies show that this supplement can help your body fight stress and germs.
The supplement can help your body stay healthy in many ways, such as:
• Making more red blood cells
• Helping your bones grow
• Improving your blood flow and heart health
• Helping you sleep better
• Fighting off damage and swelling
• Helping you handle heat better
How to Use This Supplement
To get the best results from this supplement, you need to know how to use it right. You need to plan how much and how long you will take it.
You need to think about two important things when using this supplement — how much and how long. We will explain both below for you.
How Much
First, you need to know how much to take every day. Different people may react differently to this supplement.
Most people who lift weights take between 500mg and 1000mg per day. But your body might be more sensitive to this supplement than others.
So, we suggest starting with a small amount of 250mg to see how you feel. Then, you can increase it to 500mg for the rest of your plan to get the results you want.
Science says there is no reason to take more than 500mg per day. But some people who have taken this supplement for a long time go higher than that.
If you do reach 1000mg, stop there. It is strong enough at this point, taking more is not needed (and a waste of money).
When Is The Best Time to Take Your Daily Dose?
Some people like to split their doses of supplements like creatine in two. But you don't have to do that for this supplement.
Take your whole dose in the morning with your first meal.
How Long To Take It
You also need to know how long to take ecdysterone.
You should take it for at least eight to 12 weeks. But, we think eight weeks is too short. We took it for 12 weeks (three months) every time.
It takes one or two weeks for the product to work, so take it for three months for the best results.
After 12 weeks, stop for two weeks before starting again. Some people stop for four weeks, but two is enough.
With this in mind, you can plan when to start.
Can You Take Ecdysterone With Other Supplements?
Many people ask this question when they talk about supplements — can you take them together? And for ecdysterone, you can do that to get better results.
Some of the best combinations are:
• Ecdysterone and creatine — Creatine is a well-studied supplement that helps with power, muscle size, and strength. It also lowers the amount of myostatin, a protein that makes your muscles smaller. By lowering it, it helps your muscles grow more and could help with some muscle problems like sarcopenia. Taking creatine with ecdysterone makes your muscles grow even more.
• Ecdysterone and protein powder — Protein powder is a great supplement that you should use. It helps you get more protein every day, and protein is what your muscles need to grow.
• Ecdysterone and pre-workout — To improve, you need to train hard. Taking a pre-workout will help you work harder in the gym, breaking down more muscle fibers.
Is Ecdysterone Safe and Does It Have Side Effects?
You might think that something so strong would have bad side effects or be risky in some way. But that's not true for ecdysterone supplements.
Unlike fake steroids that change your body's testosterone levels, you don't have to worry about losing hair or other bad things with ecdysterone.
You also don't need to do PCT (post-cycle therapy) as it doesn't affect your hormones in a bad way.
On December 31, 1998, IC Biochemicals did a test to see how much ecdysterone you need to take to be toxic. The results showed that you would have to take6,400mg/kg to reach that point. So, the average person would have to take 4,121 times the suggested dose to be in danger. So, it's not very toxic.
But, you should always talk to your doctor before taking any new supplement. This is more important if you have health or medical issues.
The Best Ecdysterone Supplement You Can Buy
As more people learn about ecdysterone and what it can do, you'll see many products from different brands. But you should only get the best one for the most effect (and the best value for your money).
So, after trying many options, we think that the best ecdysterone supplement is Huge Ecdysterone
Let's see why.
Huge Ecdysterone
You might wonder why Huge Ecdysterone is better than others. Well, it's a simple answer — it's the strongest and purest supplement of this kind you can find.
This article will tell you about a product that can help you get stronger and build more muscles. It is called Ecdybolin and it has a special ingredient that makes it work faster.
Ecdybolin has ecdysterone, which is a natural substance that helps your body make more muscle. But it also has something called cyclodextrin, which helps your body absorb ecdysterone better. This way, you can see results sooner.
Ecdybolin is made by Huge Supplements, a trusted brand that makes high-quality products. Many people have tried Ecdybolin and loved it. It has very good ratings from customers who say it works well.
You can buy Ecdybolin from the official Huge Supplements website. This is the best way to make sure you get the real product and not a fake one.
You can also find it on Amazon.
Ecdysterone or Turkesterone: Which One is Better?
Ecdysterone and turkesterone are two popular products that help you build muscle. They are very similar, but they have some differences too. Many people wonder which one is better and why.
We have tried both of them and we think they are both great. They both help you gain muscle, recover faster, and make more protein in your muscles.
They are also both natural substances that come from plants and insects. They are not synthetic steroids that can harm your body. They are safe for most people, but you should always check with your doctor before taking any supplements.
The main difference between them is that ecdysterone has been tested on humans, but turkesterone has not. A study in 2019 showed that ecdysterone helped people get stronger and more muscular.
Turkesterone has only been tested on animals and in labs. It might be more powerful than ecdysterone, but we don't know for sure. A study on rats showed that turkesterone made them gain more weight than ecdysterone, but not by much.
So, which one should you choose? We think they are both good options, and we didn't notice any big difference between them. They are both amazing for getting more muscle and strength.
So, you can choose to take ecdysterone or turkesterone based on what you like.
Final Thoughts: Should You Try Ecdysterone?
Ecdysterone is a kind of substance that comes from plants and some bugs. Sometimes people call it spinach extract, alfa-ecdysone, beta-ecdysterone, or 20-hydroxy-ecdysterone. It is not the same as artificial muscle-building drugs, so it does not cause the same problems.
It looks like testosterone, which is a male hormone. But it does not affect your hormones, so you do not have to do anything special after taking the supplement.
The substance can help you gain muscle, heal faster, and perform better in sports. Many people have said good things about it and some studies have shown its benefits. So, yes, ecdysterone is worth trying.
But we want to remind you to take supplements that are made from the best ingredients. Our top choice for ecdysterone supplementation is Huge Ecdysterone. You take two pills a day, and you get enough for one month (30 days) in every bottle.
You can buy it from the official Huge Supplements website or Amazon, so you know you are getting a reliable product every time.
Just make sure you also eat well, sleep well, and exercise well when you take ecdysterone for the best results.
Some people use drugs or supplements to help them get stronger and build more muscles. One of these supplements is called ecdysterone. It comes from plants like spinach and quinoa. It is a natural kind of steroid, but not the same as the ones that some athletes use illegally.
What does ecdysterone do? Is it safe to use?
Let’s see how this supplement works and what are the possible benefits and risks of using it.
What Is Ecdysterone?
Ecdysterone is a natural substance that some insects and plants have. It can help people gain more muscle and perform better in sports.
Some studies show that it can help people grow more lean muscle and become stronger and faster in about two to three months.
Ecdysterone supplements have different names, such as spinach extract, 20-hydroxy-ecdysterone, beta-ecdysterone and alfa-ecdysone.
Is ecdysterone a hormone?
Ecdysterone is a natural kind of steroid that comes from plants. It is similar to a hormone called testosterone, which is made by the body. But it is not the same as taking testosterone or other artificial hormones.
It may act like a hormone in some ways, but it is not proven yet. Some people think that it is very powerful and may work better than other steroids that are not allowed in sports.
Potential Benefits/Uses
Does ecdysterone work?
There are not many good studies on this supplement, so we don’t know for sure how well it works. Based on what we know so far, here are some possible benefits:
1. May Help Improve Muscle Building
Ecdysterone may help the body make more protein, which is needed for growing muscles. It may also help the body make more muscle cells, red blood cells and bones.
It may work by binding to a receptor in the body that controls muscle growth and healing. It may also affect a pathway in the body that helps with protein synthesis.
A study on rats in 2015 found that ecdysterone made some of their muscles bigger, even more than other steroids, when given the same dose.
2. May Help with Athletic Performance
Ecdysterone supplements may help athletes and bodybuilders because they may not only build muscle, but also reduce tiredness and help with recovery. Some people say that ecdysterone was used by Russian Olympic athletes in the past.
A study from Germany in 2019 looked at how ecdysterone, a natural substance found in some plants, can help people who work out to build more muscle and recover faster.
The study had 46 people who were divided into two groups for 10 weeks: some of them took supplements with ecdysterone and some of them did not. The results showed that the people who took ecdysterone had more muscle growth and could lift more weight than the people who did not.
The researchers said that ecdysterone was so good at helping muscle growth that it should be banned for athletes who compete in sports.
3. Might Help Control Blood Sugar Levels
More research is needed, but one study with rats found that ecdysterone supplements could help with keeping blood sugar levels healthy, which is important for preventing diabetes and being overweight.
The study gave rats ecdysterone every day for 13 weeks and fed them a lot of fat. The rats that took ecdysterone did not gain as much weight or fat as the rats that did not. They also had lower blood sugar levels and better response to insulin, which is a hormone that helps with blood sugar.
4. Might Support Immune System
Ecdysteroids seem to have some effects that can help the body deal with stress and germs. Some possible ways that this substance may help the body stay healthy include by:
Making more red blood cells
Improving sleep quality
Improving tolerance to heat
Supporting heart function and blood flow
Stimulating bone growth
Reducing inflammation and oxidative stress
Risks and Side Effects
Ecdysterone is usually safe if it’s not used too much. In the U.S., it’s not illegal or considered a steroid, but it is being monitored by an agency that regulates sports to see if it should be banned or not.
One of the best studies mentioned above found that taking it as a supplement did not cause problems with liver or kidney function. It also seems to have fewer side effects than other steroid drugs, such as changes in hunger, mood, desire, hair growth and sleep.
To avoid potential problems, or to just avoid wasting your money, make sure to buy a good ecdysterone supplement from a trusted seller. Some research suggests that combining ecdysterone with cyclodextrin can help the body use this substance better, so consider looking for a supplement that has these two ingredients together.
Dosage
Ecdysterone dosages depend on the person using the supplement. There is no standard dosage recommendation, which means reading the product’s instructions carefully is important.
In studies, low dosages between 12 milligrams per day and 45 milligrams per day have been taken safely for about 10 weeks. This amount has been shown to be enough to help muscle growth when combined with regular strength-training.
Combining it with cyclodextrin may help with using this substance better and potentially result in even more benefits.
Some people say that taking more of this supplement works better for them, up to 500 mg to 1,000 mg every day. But taking more can also cause more problems.
It’s better to start with a small amount and see how you feel, and then increase if you need to.
Ecdysterone vs. Turkesterone
Turkesterone is a natural substance that comes from some plants that look like thistles and grow in Central Asia. People have used it for a long time in traditional medicine for its effects on the body and mind.
Turkesterone is like ecdysterone because they are both natural phytoecdysteroids. They come from the same plants and are used for similar things, like to improve how you exercise and build muscle.
Studies show that both of these substances usually work well, but some people say that turkesterone may be stronger. (It’s also more expensive.)
There’s evidence that turkesterone can help you have more muscle and less fat, store more energy in your muscles and make more ATP that can help your body get rid of lactic acid so you feel better after workouts.
Summary
Beta-ecdysterone (also called 20-Hydroxyecdysone) is a kind of phytoecdysteroid that comes from insects and some plants like spinach and quinoa.
Ecdysterone supplements are taken for their benefits on how you exercise. They may help you gain muscle, strength, power and recovery.