Electronica India and productronica India all set to make history with their biggest edition since inception

• 585 companies from 21 countries participating to showcase the latest innovations for domestic electronics manufacturing

• Over 25,000 trade visitors from electronics industry expected to meet and unlock business opportunities

• Introducing EVS Live! – to represent solutions for Electric Vehicles

India is emerging as a global electronics manufacturing nation and electronica India and productronica India will catalyze this growth by bringing in suppliers from across the globe during the upcoming editions scheduled from 13 –15 September 2023 at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), Bengaluru.

The 2023 editions of the trade fairs will be spread across 35,000 sqm, will feature about 585 companies to showcase 5,000+ products, technologies, innovations and get a strong foot hold in the market. The marquee event provides an excellent opportunity and the ideal platform for manufacturing firms to optimize and expand their supply chains.

The key highlight of the events this year will be ‘EVS live! – Solutions for Electric Vehicles” – a new initiative by electronica India and productronica India for catering the sourcing requirements for electric vehicles, with the ever-increasing electronics content in automobiles and electric vehicles. With 100+ companies demonstrating electronics components and solutions for electric vehicles spread across 5,500+ sqm, this will be one of the largest platforms to promote indigenous EV manufacturing in the country today. The initiative also features a specially curated conference on ‘India’s roadmap to become an EV nation’.

In anticipation of a high-energy edition this year, Bhupinder Singh, CEO, Messe Muenchen India, says, “India is at an interesting inflection point in terms of electronics manufacturing and exports. With this tremendous growth, establishing robust supply chains for electronics product development is the need of the hour. This is the driving force behind electronica India and productronica India 2023. By bringing key stakeholders from the electronics, semiconductor, and EV ecosystem on a single platform, we continue to contribute immensely to the growth of Indian manufacturing industry. We are confident that all stakeholders will take back a wealth of ideas, connections, and business opportunities from this platform.”

Dr Reinhard Pfeiffer, CEO, Messe München, adds, “While continuing to serve the Indian industry, electronica India and productronica India have emerged as truly international platforms that bring together global technology suppliers who are keen to leverage the country’s surging domestic demand as well as export potential. This edition will be very exciting as domestic manufacturing expands into more value

added technologies and solutions. EVS live! promises to showcase the best of Indian engineering for the global electric vehicles industry. We extend our best wishes to the organizing team, partner associations, and all participants at this upcoming edition.”

Initiatives for India semiconductor ecosystem: