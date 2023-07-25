Elevating Your Space: The Significance of International Standards in Marble

New Delhi, July 2023: Just a decade ago, cars used to be driven without airbags, but today, safety has become paramount, and we find ourselves buying cars equipped with not just one or two, but up to six airbags. This shift in consumer expectations is not limited to the automotive industry; it extends to all aspects of our lives. Consumers now demand international standards in everything they purchase, including home decor materials like marble.
In the past, marble slabs started at a thickness of 25 millimetres. However, due to a lack of scientific knowledge, the market gradually embraced thinner slabs, reducing thickness to 16 and 18 millimetres. As time passed, this trend led to a host of dissatisfaction points among buyers. However, it's crucial to understand that the global standard for marble thickness remains at 20 millimetres.
So, what makes 20 millimeters the ideal thickness for marble slabs? Let's explore the key reasons that set this standard apart and why it's crucial to prioritize it when selecting marble for your space.
1. Reduced Translucency and Enhanced Shine
A major advantage of opting for 20-millimeter-thick marble slabs is the reduced translucency. Thicker slabs enable better reflection of light, resulting in an enhanced shine that remains stunning for years to come. Just like how luxury cars use thicker paints to achieve a superior shine, thicker marble slabs provide a lustrous and enduring elegance to your interiors.
2. Better Quality of Grains
Thinner slabs not only compromise the overall strength of the marble but also impact the quality of grains present on its surface. With 20-millimeter-thick marble, you'll notice a significant improvement in the quality of the intricate grain patterns. This feature adds an element of elegance that you truly need to see to believe.
3. Resilience to Thermal Changes
Marble installations in homes often involve butt joints, and thinner slabs lack the strength required to withstand thermal changes, forming cracks and fissures. On the other hand, 20-millimetre-thick slabs exhibit exceptional resilience, effortlessly accommodating the expansion and contraction caused by varying temperatures. This ensures a seamless and enduring masterpiece that stands the test of time.
Choose International Standards for a Lasting Masterpiece
Embracing international standards is not just a passing trend but a commitment to quality and longevity. Just like we now prioritise cars with multiple airbags for enhanced safety, we must prioritise the global standard of 20-millimetre-thick marble slabs to create a lasting masterpiece in our homes.
As consumers, we have come a long way in demanding international standards in the products we purchase. As a key element of home decor, Marble is no exception to this expectation. The evolution of marble thickness to 20 millimetres is a result of learning from past mistakes and prioritising quality and aesthetics.
Started in 2001, Stonex India Pvt. Ltd aimed to revolutionize the marble market in the country.
Today, they offer the finest natural stones to Indian and international markets.
Stonex is renowned for its high-quality, luxury marbles and the company's focus on challenging the paradigm is what propels it. With unparalleled expertise in every aspect of its business, from production to customer service, Stonex, delivers products and services that are best in class and exquisite.
Now Stonex India is at par with global quality benchmarks enabling the brand to drive robust demand across India and key international markets namely USA, UAE, UK and Singapore.