Embark on a guilt-free journey of sweetness with Kesari Golden Sugar #KhaoMeethaNoFikar

In a world where indulging in sweet treats often comes at the expense of our well-being, Kesari Golden Sugar emerges as a beacon of hope, inviting you to rediscover the joy of sweetness without compromising your health.
Kesari Golden Sugar is a naturally derived sweetener that breaks free from the limitations of traditional white sugar. Carefully extracted from sugarcane using Nucane technology, it retains its essential nutrients, resulting in a beautiful golden hue, a rich flavor, and a low glycemic index (GI). Unlike regular sugar that can cause spikes in blood sugar levels, Kesari Golden Sugar promotes a more balanced and sustained energy release.
Kesari Golden Sugar is unrefined, unbleached, and contains no additives or preservatives, making it a healthier alternative to regular sugar. It seamlessly integrates into various recipes, from coffee and tea to baking and cooking, offering a guilt-free way to satisfy your sweet cravings without sacrificing taste.
White sugar, laden with preservatives and devoid of essential nutrients, can lead to weight gain, type 2 diabetes, and heart issues. Kesari Golden Sugar, on the other hand, is a powerhouse of nutrients, including antioxidants and minerals, actively supporting your immune system and overall well-being.
Watch the TVC (Hindi Version) : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QzplMoSgBAE
Kannada Version : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CF3LcESXtys
Tamil Version : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gp_mXPeyh2Y
With Kesari Golden Sugar, every indulgence is an opportunity to both treat yourself and nurture your body. The "Khao Meetha No Fikar" campaign is not merely a marketing endeavor; it's a transformative movement that encourages you to embrace a healthier and sweeter lifestyle.
The "Khao Meetha No Fikar" campaign features a catchy jingle, vibrant visuals, and a message that resonates with consumers seeking a balance between indulgence and well-being. It goes beyond traditional marketing strategies, becoming a catalyst for a cultural shift towards a more conscious and mindful approach to sweetness.
Kesari Golden Sugar strives to create not just customers but advocates for a lifestyle that harmonizes the pleasure of sweetness with a commitment to better health. Through immersive experiences and genuine care for consumer happiness and well-being, Kesari Golden Sugar is redefining the sweet experience.
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/kesarigoldensugar/
Website - https://kesarisugar.com/
Tatva Health & Wellness Pvt. Ltd., a part of Scope Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., is a Chennai-based food company committed to enriching lives with natural and innovative products. Their philosophy revolves around serving the community and building a business for the greater good, contributing to improving the wellness of consumers worldwide. Their motto is "Simplify Healthy Living."
Kesari Saffron: a range of Saffron products
Draft: a range of Muesli and breakfast cereals
Spice Liquid: a range of liquid spices
With a presence across India in General Trade, Modern Trade, and e-commerce, Tatva is continuously expanding its product portfolio to enrich the lives of consumers and help them lead better lifestyles. Their launch of Low GI Sugars under the brand Kesari Golden Sugar is a testament to their commitment to innovation and wellness.