Embark on a guilt-free journey of sweetness with Kesari Golden Sugar #KhaoMeethaNoFikar

Kesari Saffron: a range of Saffron products

Draft: a range of Muesli and breakfast cereals

Spice Liquid: a range of liquid spices

With a presence across India in General Trade, Modern Trade, and e-commerce, Tatva is continuously expanding its product portfolio to enrich the lives of consumers and help them lead better lifestyles. Their launch of Low GI Sugars under the brand Kesari Golden Sugar is a testament to their commitment to innovation and wellness.