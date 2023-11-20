JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebrandspotsponsored

Embark on a guilt-free journey of sweetness with Kesari Golden Sugar #KhaoMeethaNoFikar

Last Updated 20 November 2023, 12:43 IST

Follow Us

In a world where indulging in sweet treats often comes at the expense of our well-being, Kesari Golden Sugar emerges as a beacon of hope, inviting you to rediscover the joy of sweetness without compromising your health.

The Golden Choice for a Healthier You

Kesari Golden Sugar is a naturally derived sweetener that breaks free from the limitations of traditional white sugar. Carefully extracted from sugarcane using Nucane technology, it retains its essential nutrients, resulting in a beautiful golden hue, a rich flavor, and a low glycemic index (GI). Unlike regular sugar that can cause spikes in blood sugar levels, Kesari Golden Sugar promotes a more balanced and sustained energy release.

Unrefined, Unbleached, and Naturally Sweet

Kesari Golden Sugar is unrefined, unbleached, and contains no additives or preservatives, making it a healthier alternative to regular sugar. It seamlessly integrates into various recipes, from coffee and tea to baking and cooking, offering a guilt-free way to satisfy your sweet cravings without sacrificing taste.

Nourish Your Body with Essential Nutrients

White sugar, laden with preservatives and devoid of essential nutrients, can lead to weight gain, type 2 diabetes, and heart issues. Kesari Golden Sugar, on the other hand, is a powerhouse of nutrients, including antioxidants and minerals, actively supporting your immune system and overall well-being.

[object Object]

Khao Meetha No Fikar: Savor Sweetness Without Worry

Watch the TVC (Hindi Version) : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QzplMoSgBAE

Kannada Version : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CF3LcESXtys

Tamil Version : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gp_mXPeyh2Y

With Kesari Golden Sugar, every indulgence is an opportunity to both treat yourself and nurture your body. The "Khao Meetha No Fikar" campaign is not merely a marketing endeavor; it's a transformative movement that encourages you to embrace a healthier and sweeter lifestyle.

A Sensory Feast for a Healthier Sweet Experience

The "Khao Meetha No Fikar" campaign features a catchy jingle, vibrant visuals, and a message that resonates with consumers seeking a balance between indulgence and well-being. It goes beyond traditional marketing strategies, becoming a catalyst for a cultural shift towards a more conscious and mindful approach to sweetness.

Join the Movement for a Healthier and Sweeter Life

Kesari Golden Sugar strives to create not just customers but advocates for a lifestyle that harmonizes the pleasure of sweetness with a commitment to better health. Through immersive experiences and genuine care for consumer happiness and well-being, Kesari Golden Sugar is redefining the sweet experience.

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/kesarigoldensugar/ 

Website - https://kesarisugar.com/ 

About Tatva Health and Wellness

Tatva Health & Wellness Pvt. Ltd., a part of Scope Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., is a Chennai-based food company committed to enriching lives with natural and innovative products. Their philosophy revolves around serving the community and building a business for the greater good, contributing to improving the wellness of consumers worldwide. Their motto is "Simplify Healthy Living."

Tatva's brands include:

  • Kesari Saffron: a range of Saffron products

  • Draft: a range of Muesli and breakfast cereals

  • Spice Liquid: a range of liquid spices

With a presence across India in General Trade, Modern Trade, and e-commerce, Tatva is continuously expanding its product portfolio to enrich the lives of consumers and help them lead better lifestyles. Their launch of Low GI Sugars under the brand Kesari Golden Sugar is a testament to their commitment to innovation and wellness.

This article is part of a featured content programme.
ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 20 November 2023, 12:43 IST)

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT