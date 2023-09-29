In today's competitive business world, a strong mobile presence gives your company a significant edge. Mobile Apps have become an irreplaceable part of the new technology-driven world and assist companies to improve their efficiency and bring new growth opportunities for them.
Mobile Apps provide businesses with the opportunity to reach a larger customer base, improve customer engagement, increase productivity, enhance user experience and increase business revenue. In short, they offer a plethora of benefits to all kinds of businesses across all sectors.
However, building a mobile app is not child’s play. There are different kinds of obstacles present in the mobile app development ecosystem. From new-evolving technologies to increased user expectations, enterprises often encounter a variety of challenges that call for innovative solutions. Though there are many Android App development companies in India, only a few are worth investing in.
List of Emerging Top 10 Android App Development Companies in India
Since its inception, OrangeMantra has been at the forefront of Mobile App Development. With a dedicated team of seasoned developers and 21+ years of expertise, it has successfully assisted numerous clients across various sectors in developing responsive mobile applications.
Services Offered: Android App Development | Progressive Web App (PWA) Development | iOS App Development | Hybrid App Development | IoT App Development | App Maintenance and Support | m-Commerce App Development | Native Mobile App Development | API Integration Services |
Founded: 2001
Headquarters: Gurgaon, Delhi-NCR
Company size: 400+
Market Cap: $25.13 Million
Website URL: www.orangemantra.com
As a leading IT services and consulting company, Wipro assists clients in building innovative tech solutions to meet their complex digital transformational needs. They employ the latest tools and futuristic technologies for mobile app development.
Services Offered: Business Application Services | Product and Engineering Services | Software Application Management | Analytics and Information Management | Consulting | Infrastructure Management | Datacenter Managed Services | Cloud Services
Founded: 1945
Headquarters: Bangalore, Karnataka
Company size: 240000+ employees
Market Cap: $27.13 Billion
Android Developer has established itself as a top-notch Android App Development Company in India, renowned for its exceptional and inventive web app solutions. The team at Android Developer operates more as a partner than an agency, contributing to the development of responsive mobile applications.
Services Offered: Android UX/UI Development | AR VR App Development | Hybrid App Development | Flutter App Development | Wearable App Development | App Test Automation | Mobile Application Maintenance | Native Android App Development | Mobile App Redesign Services | IoT Development
Founded: 2012
Headquarters: Gurgaon, Haryana
Company size: 200+ employees
Market Cap: $20 Million
Website URL: https://www.androiddeveloper.co.in/
Accenture is a leading professional service company, offering robust IT business solutions to help businesses optimize their operations, and accelerate revenue growth. It also provides rapid application development services to put businesses on the fast track to innovation.
Services Offered: Application and Infrastructure Outsourcing | Management Consulting | Business Process Outsourcing | Systems Integration and Technology | Cloud | Analytics | Artificial Intelligence | Blockchain
Founded: 1989
Headquarters: Bangalore, Karnataka
Company size: 721000+ employees
Market Cap: $199 Billion
Infosys is a global leader in providing next-generation digital services and consulting. With decades of experience and expertise in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, it can easily guide clients from 'What's Now' to 'What's Next' in their digital transformation journey, assisting them in building top-notch business solutions.
Services Offered: IT Solutions and Services | Architecture and Technology Consulting | Business Process Outsourcing | Products and Platforms | Engineering Services | Cloud Services | Artificial Intelligence | Maintenance Services
Founded: 1981
Headquarters: Bangalore, Karnataka
Company size: 335186+ employees
Market Cap: $74.15 Billion
As a trusted mobile application development company in India, we offer top-notch mobile app solutions for a diverse array of businesses and organizations. Our development team has mastered all the latest cutting-edge technologies and tools, using them to build top-notch software solutions. We stick to a customer-centric and result-oriented approach to give the best-in-class solutions to our clients.
Services Offered: Android App Development | iOS App Development | Native App Development | Mobile UI/UX Design | App Maintenance and Support | Enterprises App Development | Web App Development
Founded: 2015
Headquarters: Gurgaon, Haryana
Company size: 200+ employees
Market Cap: $23 Million
Website URL: https://www.mobiindia.in/
HCL is a global technology company who have expertise in building next-generation software solutions. At HCL, IT professionals understand the connection between the product and users. They deliberately go above and beyond at work to meet the needs of their clients and help them grow their businesses
Services Offered: Product Engineering | Application Security Testing | Custom Application Development | AI and Automation | Analytics and Insights | Engineering and R&D services | Software Development with UCM | Backend Development
Founded: 1991
Headquarters: Noida, Uttar Pradesh
Company size: 225994+ employees
Market Cap: $42.28 Billion
TCS is a prominent software development company known for its expertise in building next-generation software solutions and helping businesses improve their revenue and service quality through innovation, technology and collective knowledge.
Services Offered: Software Product Engineering | End-to-End Application Development | Maintenance Support | Custom Application Development | IT and Business Solutions | Engineering and Industrial Services and IoT | Consulting
Founded: 1968
Headquarters: Mumbai, Maharashtra
Company size: 600000+ employees
Market Cap: $158.8 Billion
Mobibiz offers end-to-end development solutions to assist clients in creating top-notch software products or mobile applications. With a user-centric approach to mobile app design, Mobibiz stands out, producing intuitive, high-performing apps that routinely achieve a 4+ rating on the App Store and Google Play.
Services Offered: Custom Mobile App Development | Mobile App Marketing | Mobile App Testing | Mobile UI/UX Design | Chatbot Development | App Maintenance and Support | Enterprises App Development | Web App Development | Hybrid App Development | IoT App Development
Founded: 2012
Headquarters: Gurgaon, Haryana
Company size: 200+ employees
Market Cap: $20 Million
Tech Mahindra is a top-reviewed & globally renowned software development company that provides consultancy, and web & app development services to multi-level businesses, right from Entrepreneurs/Startups to Enterprise Businesses.
Services Offered: Product Development and Testing | Digital Engineering | Cloud Engineering | Mobility Solutions | Consulting | Solution Integration | Network Design and Engineering | Telecom and IT Consulting | Low code Application Development | Legacy Modernization | Software Design Services
Founded: 1986
Headquarters: Pune, Maharashtra
Company size: 148297+ employees
Market Cap: $15.13 Billion
Key Factors to Keep in Mind When Choosing the Ideal Android Mobile App Development Company
Specialization: Many mobile development firms focus on specific sectors or types of applications (such as healthcare apps, fitness apps, educational apps, and more). Select a development firm that is in line with your unique requirements and sector.
Portfolio: Browse the company's portfolio to view examples of its previously developed apps. Look for success stories or case studies that show the company's capacity to satisfy clients.
Results-Oriented: Choose a development firm that places a strong emphasis on achieving quantifiable outcomes and high return on investment (ROI). The development firm must be able to establish KPIs and track development in line with those KPIs.
Customized Strategies: Avoid development firms that provide one-size-fits-all mobile solutions. Your business is unique, and your mobile app should be customized to meet the objectives and requirements of your organization.
Wrapping Things Up.......
“A Mobile App serves as a window through which your business says hello to the world.”
Digitalization has skyrocketed the use of mobile applications. The entire world is online, and mobile apps have the power to link you to them, allowing you to promote your goods or services to individuals all over the world.
When it comes to Mobile App Development Company, partnering with the right development firm is half of the job. With OrangeMantra as a reliable partner, you can unlock the full potential of next-generation Android mobile applications and safeguard the future of your company in the cutthroat online marketplace.