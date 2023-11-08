Encouraging chronicle of Indian Prathiksha Ravishankar going beyond borders to achieve her passion as a visual designer

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 8: Prathiksha Ravishankar, a young and dynamic individual hailing from Bangalore, India, has embarked on an inspiring journey from a Bachelor's degree in Computer Applications to a flourishing career in the field of design and content marketing, with a notable stop at the prestigious Parsons School of Design in New York City. And taking a new turn with the position of only Indian Graphic Designer at The Cultivist, a New York-based company.

Born and raised in Bangalore, Prathiksha's fascination with visual storytelling ignited her passion for photography. Her journey took her to Instagram, where she began sharing her work and even landed some freelance gigs.

After completing her bachelor's degree, Prathiksha joined Headout as an Operations Associate but transitioned into the world of marketing. Her collaboration with designers inspired her to explore design further and master Adobe Creative Suite.

This realization led Prathiksha to set her sights on Parsons School of Design in New York City, a renowned institution offering a pathway for career transitions into design from diverse backgrounds. Her program at Parsons emphasized the importance of a broad skill set, from sketching to photography, giving her an advantage in the competitive field of communication design.

Prathiksha's career then took a momentous turn when she joined The Cultivist, an organization known for its versatility, collaborating with brands like Jimmy Choo, Capital One, Harper’s Bazaar, and renowned artists such as Shahzia Sikander, Caroline Kent, Theaster Gates, Bosco Sodi, Lucia Hierro, as well as world-renowned chefs like Dominique Crenn and José Andrés. As the sole designer at The Cultivist, she took on the responsibilities of handling the app, email templates, and website, thereby expanding her creative horizons beyond the traditional realm of design.

Prathiksha Ravishankar's journey from Bangalore to Parsons School of Design and her subsequent role at The Cultivist as the only Indian to work at such a company serve as an inspiring testament to the versatility of the design field. Her story showcases how diverse skills, combined with a passionate pursuit of creativity, can open doors to a plethora of opportunities, from product design to front-end engineering. In a city like New York, the possibilities are endless, and Prathiksha's journey is a testimony to not holding oneself back in the pursuit of one's dreams.