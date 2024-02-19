Enhancing Emergency Services: Hitachi Rail's Ambulance Generosity

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 19: February 19: On Sunday (February 18, 2024), Mr Manoj Kumar Krishnappa, Director and Head of Hitachi Rail STS India Private Limited—a leading integrated rail business, offering sustainable solutions, besides providing people with safe, secure and comfortable transportation—formally handed over the keys of a Force Ambulance to Dr Prakashappa T.H, MBBS, D (Ortho), MS (Ortho), Director, Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Trauma and Orthopaedics.

This philanthropic gesture was part of an event marking its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), 2023-2024, initiative. Hitachi Rail STS India was also the official sponsor for the 2024 Bengaluru Open, the seventh edition of the professional hard-court tennis tournament, which was a highlight of the prestigious 2024 ATP Challenger Tour, that took place in Bengaluru from February 12-18.

The Chief Guest for the programme was Mr Rohan Bopanna, World No. 1 tennis player. The programme was also graced by Mr Sharanprakash Rudrappa Patil, Hon’ble Minister for Medical Education; and Mr AS Ponnana, MLA and Legal Adviser to the Chief Minister; besides eminent people from different walks of life, including Mr Sunil Yajaman, former Indian coach, Davis Cup team; Dr Madan Ballal, Head of the Department of Sports Injury and Arthroscopy and also a former Davis Cup team doctor.

The Force Ambulance has been donated to enable Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Trauma and Orthopaedics to provide state-of-the-art medical and relief services to the people of Bengaluru and to render various humanitarian services, such as smooth transportation of patients in need of treatment to the hospital. This will also help the hospital to cater to sports personnel in various tournaments which will be held in Bengaluru. For superior patient comfort, Force Ambulance, which has a seating capacity of P+4, comes fully equipped with oxygen and partial ICU facilities.

Expressing his gratitude, Dr Prakashappa T.H, said on the occasion, “We’re privileged and happy for the support given to us by Hitachi Rail STS. It will help us render better services to people in need of emergency treatment.”

Mr Manoj Kumar said, “It’s a great pleasure to be associated with Sanjay Gandhi Hospital for the tremendous humanitarian work they do for society and for the poor. I feel overwhelmed to share this gift with the people of Bengaluru in need of emergency medical care and immediate treatment of sports-related injuries.”

About Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Trauma and Orthopaedics

Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Trauma and Orthopaedics (SGITO) is a government-run autonomous broad specialty institute situated on a beautiful campus in the heart of the city of Bengaluru.

This is one of the well-established Trauma and Orthopaedics centre started by the Government of Karnataka in the year 1984 to cater to the poor and needy. It is one of the hospitals in the city of Bengaluru which will be opening a state-of-the-art Sports Injury Centre shortly.

The institute also has various departments, such as Arthroscopy, Arthroplasty, Spine Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Facio-Maxillary Surgery, General Surgery, Neurosurgery and Urology, with extensive and modern laboratory and radiology facilities to cater to the needs of the general public.

Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Trauma and Orthopaedics is a specialized Tertiary Trauma and Orthopaedics institute with emphasis on specialized surgery, prompt post-operative care and rehabilitation that promotes research activities. As one of the leading regional Trauma and Orthopaedic specialty hospitals, it is dedicated to improving patient outcomes by providing high-quality, cost-effective and specialized Trauma and Orthopaedic care in a seamless environment marked by the end goals of wellness, mobility and speedy recovery.

About Hitachi Rail STS India

Hitachi Rail STS India Private Limited (formerly known as Ansaldo STS) is a global company and has delivered Railway products and solutions as its core business for the past many decades. These products range from Metro, commuter and high-speed rolling stock by means of its expertise in traffic management, traction and signalling solutions. In India, the company has commissioned more than 1,203 mainline railway stations, with state-of-the-art electronic interlocking solutions.

In the Metro domain, the company has successfully deployed multiple projects globally with state-of-the-art reliable solutions, besides India’s Noida-Greater Noida Metro Project, Kolkata Metro E-W Corridor Project, Navi Mumbai Metro Project and the recently won Chennai Metro Rail Project.

With the company quickly becoming a climate change trailblazer, its legacy will only improve over time. Hitachi Rail STS is one of many organizations that have fixed 2050 as the year of ‘zero CO2 emissions’ throughout its A-to-Z value chain.

