Ethereum Classic (ETC), Helium (HNT), and Pomerdoge (POMD) – Three Cryptos Google Bard Projects Will Surge in the Year

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized smart contract network that can host and support varieties of applications in the decentralized world. Despite being a hard fork of the main Ethereum Network, Ethereum Classic didn't burst into the scene until it reached its all-time high of $176.16 in May 2021. Since then, the value of Ethereum Classic has continued to nosedive, prompting different speculations in the market.

Despite this downfall, there is still growing optimism that ETC will retain its rightful position in the crypto market. Analysts are hopeful that Ethereum Classic could benefit from its long-standing association with Ethereum.

That's why many analysts are projecting Ethereum Classic to hit the $20 mark before the end of the year. Google Bard has already predicted a bull run for the coin in the year. This makes the coin one that should be considered at the moment.