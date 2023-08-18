The revolutionary AI chatbot, Google Bard, has come up with positive predictions for three cryptocurrencies. In this latest series, Ethereum Classic (ETC), Helium (HNT) and Pomerdoge (POMD) are projected to enjoy a massive surge during the year.
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized smart contract network that can host and support varieties of applications in the decentralized world. Despite being a hard fork of the main Ethereum Network, Ethereum Classic didn't burst into the scene until it reached its all-time high of $176.16 in May 2021. Since then, the value of Ethereum Classic has continued to nosedive, prompting different speculations in the market.
Despite this downfall, there is still growing optimism that ETC will retain its rightful position in the crypto market. Analysts are hopeful that Ethereum Classic could benefit from its long-standing association with Ethereum.
That's why many analysts are projecting Ethereum Classic to hit the $20 mark before the end of the year. Google Bard has already predicted a bull run for the coin in the year. This makes the coin one that should be considered at the moment.
Helium (HNT) heralded the incorporation of IoT principles in the cryptocurrency world. Bursting onto the scene as a newly launched token in 2019, Helium quickly attracted the attention of investors, attaining its all-time high of $55.22 in the 2021 bull run. However, HNT failed to sustain the momentum, going down continuously and currently trading at $1.84.
Nevertheless, the use cases of HNT are still giving investors optimism. This conviction is being helped by Helium's revolutionary solution to the IoT sector.
For example, Helium is currently tackling IoT connectivity limitations which could pave the way for more seamless asset tracking and development of smart cities. It is hoped that these developments will lead to a massive surge for Helium if it is eventually completed.
Having sold over 100M of tokens a few weeks after its presale launch, Google Bard is projecting a positive outlook and a massive increment for the POMD token. Acting both as a meme coin and a P2E virtual gaming platform, Pomerdoge is using its vast ecosystem to bring a new idea to the crypto community.
Creating an immersive experience for players to connect is one of the cardinal objectives of Pomerdoge. This will be achieved through one of its sub-platforms, Pomergame.
Another Pomerdoge sub-platform is Pomerplace, a marketplace for trading in-game assets by players and investors. To interact on any Pomerdoge sub-platform, investors need to purchase the POMD token for only $0.008.
Getting this token at presale will trigger two instant benefits. Investors will be able to get it while the price is still low. Also, investors will be able to access the collection of NFTs that has been exclusively reserved for presale buyers.
The Pomerdoge project has been audited by SolidProof and Cyberscope with 100% safe results. With analysts projecting a massive surge of up to 2,000% in value, the right time is now to get in before the price goes up.
