Exercises to Burn Fat And Get Lean: A Comprehensive Guide

Develop a weight loss routine that is practical, safe, and can be maintained in the long term. Here are some helpful approaches:

Weekly Target: Aim to engage in physical activity for at least 200 minutes weekly.

Daily Consistency: Make it a habit to incorporate some form of exercise daily, even if it's just for 15 minutes, instead of relying on a few longer workouts each week.

Exercise Order: Begin your workouts with the most challenging exercises.

Workout Intensity: Gradually increase the difficulty of your workouts and consider using heavier weights for strength training exercises.

Adequate Recovery: Allow your muscles ample time to recover by spacing out sessions that target the same muscle groups, waiting 24 to 48 hours before repeating. And stick to your protein shakes for quick recovery.

Rest and Sleep: Prioritize rest and aim for sufficient sleep to boost energy levels and overall well-being.

Diverse Workouts: Avoid monotony by monthly changing your exercise routine, ensuring that you target different muscle groups and stay motivated.