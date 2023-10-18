Experts Analyze Pros and Cons of Binance and ByBit Crypto Exchanges

The Traders Union (TU) has recently published in-depth assessments of the cryptocurrency exchange platforms Binance and ByBit, with a particular emphasis on the advantages and disadvantages they offer. This information is intended to aid traders in making well-informed financial choices.

Established in 2018, the ByBit crypto exchange is designed for individuals who have already gained proficiency in traditional cryptocurrency platforms and are prepared to venture into more intricate derivative trading.

The company boasts a user-friendly, intuitive proprietary trading platform available in a web-based version, ensuring seamless performance without conflicts with various operating systems or order execution delays.

It also offers a versatile blend of both futures and perpetual contracts trading. Additionally, traders benefit from an order book that facilitates the evaluation of market depth and current trading volumes.

ByBit notably maintains a low minimum entry requirement, allowing users to start trading with just a minimal investment, and the cost of a BTC/USD futures contract is only $1.

Moreover, it supports the ability to initiate both long and short positions with subsequent mutual recalibration.

Conversely, ByBit presents challenges for novice traders due to its complex conditions for trading futures. This complexity is evident in the calculation of leverage, the terminology related to funding size and premium index, and the understanding of funding rates.

Clients are disappointed by its lack of a robust mechanism to safeguard their interests in cases of disputes, as it is primarily geared toward derivative trading, with limited support for traditional cryptocurrency trading.

It is also important to note that the firm offers a limited selection of cryptocurrencies available for purchase, with only USDT, BTC, and ETH as viable options.

Moving on to Binance pros and cons, it touts itself as having a high-performance platform, but there have been occurrences where the platform goes offline abruptly and without warning.

Nonetheless, traders hold a strong affinity for the company due to its competitive advantage of offering low commissions attributed to its substantial liquidity and high trading volumes.

In addition, the entity has its proprietary BNB Coin, which enables it to further reduce commission fees.

The platform also offers a proprietary cold wallet, enhancing the security of traders' cryptocurrency assets by providing a secure storage solution.

Binance emerged as a new player in the cryptocurrency exchange landscape during the peak of the crypto boom in 2017. Despite the subsequent market downturn, it has continued to demonstrate positive financial performance.

According to Traders Union’s evaluation, the exchange’s success is attributed to its unique blend of cutting-edge technology and distinctive features, including passive investment opportunities and proprietary tokens.

Furthermore, Binance transcends being just a cryptocurrency exchange since it also serves as a multifaceted platform for launching cryptocurrency business projects through Binance Launchpad, an incubator for startups, and a charitable foundation.

Its popularity partly stems from its extensive array of tools, with over 400 cryptocurrencies in its arsenal and an impressive 25% comprising stable coins primarily used for conversion transactions.

Active traders on Binance benefit from a Maker/Taker reward system, which provides additional compensation based on their trading activity.

Meanwhile, some of its drawbacks include a convoluted verification process, the prohibition of margin trading, reported issues with technical performance, and a complex system for computing fees and incentives. Moreover, it's important to note that the exchange lacks regulatory licensing.