Experts say diabetes can be reversed. Navigating the path to diabetes treatment with Ayurveda

New Delhi (India), September 22: About 422 million people worldwide have diabetes, the majority living in low-and middle-income countries, and 1.5 million deaths are directly attributed to diabetes each year. Both the number of cases and the prevalence of diabetes have been steadily increasing over the past few decades.

In India there are estimated 77 million people above age of 18 years are suffering from diabetes (type 2) and nearly 25 million are prediabetes (at a higher risk of developing diabetes in near future). More than 50% of people are unaware of their diabetic status which leads to health complications if not detected and treated early. Adults with diabetes have a two- to three-fold increased risk of heart attacks and strokes. Combined with reduced blood flow, neuropathy (nerve damage) in the feet increases the chance of foot ulcers, infection and eventual need for limb amputation. Diabetic retinopathy is an important cause of blindness, and occurs as a result of long-term accumulated damage to the small blood vessels in the retina. Diabetes is also considered a leading cause of kidney failure.

Therefore, Diabetes remains a major health concern, despite advances in both pharmaceutical and technological treatment options. Type 2 diabetes has long been thought to be a chronic, incurable, and irreversible disease. So far, the primary focus has been on blood sugar control and delaying the advancement to a stage of problems. Recently, there has been a shift in the attempt to entirely reverse diabetes.

Can diabetes go away?