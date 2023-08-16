Exploring the Crypto Frontier: Tokens That Could Shape the Next Decade (VC Spectra, THETA, Optimism)

On August 13, Theta Network (THETA) embarked on a bearish rally ending its bullish streak of July 26. Optimism (OP) showed a similar movement, declining substantially on August 13. On the other hand, VC Spectra (SPCT) showed a contrasting trajectory by surging tremendously after raising $2.4 million in its private sale.
Therefore, before we dive deeper into the reasons behind Optimism’s (OP) and Theta Network’s (THETA) downtrend, let’s take a closer look at VC Spectra (SPCT).
VC Spectra (SPCT) has passed the 69% milestone in Stage 2 of its presale. As the platform progresses to Stage 3 of its presale, investors will witness a 127.27% surge in value from Stage 2's price of $0.011 to the new price of $0.025.
But what is VC Spectra (SPCT), and why would you want to invest in it? VC Spectra (SPCT) is a decentralized asset management platform focusing on early-stage investments and ICOs. The platform offers numerous benefits to its users, such as early access to exclusive pre-ICOs and voting rights. Furthermore, VC Spectra (SPCT) enables users to gain profit from its monthly and quarterly dividends.
VC Spectra (SPCT) has a proven track record of success, evident in its partnerships with brands like Uniswap and Coindesk, thus positioning itself as a profitable investment venture. If you don’t want to miss out on substantial returns, head to VC Spectra (SPCT) to claim its limited-time offer of a 25% bonus on all deposits.
Let’s see if Theta Network (THETA) poses any competition to VC Spectra (SPCT).
On August 2, Theta Network (THETA) announced its collaboration with Film3Squad to host the MetaCannes Film3 festival. This news should benefit Theta Network (THETA) in the long run by increasing investor confidence and demand. Furthermore, Changelly predicts that Theta Network (THETA) shows potential for bullish movement and can reach the $3.65 mark by the end of 2026.
Despite the positive news, Theta Network’s (THETA) price took a substantial hit, falling 5% from $0.7723 to $0.7339 between August 2 and August 13. This negative price movement was accompanied by a similar 4.6% dip in market cap from $770.5 million to $735 million during the same time.
As of August 13, Theta Network’s (THETA) MACD lines and EMA 20 levels signaled that the bears had taken control. Therefore investors may want to avoid Theta Network (THETA) until an uptrend is confirmed.
Let’s see if Optimism (OP) is facing a comparable situation.
Between July 13 and August 13, Optimism (OP) surged 7.5% from $1.45 to $1.56, sparking investors' curiosity. Furthermore, as of August 13, Optimism’s (OP) STOCH (9,6) and ADX 14 levels point towards the potential for bullish movement.
However, despite these positive signals, recent developments caused Optimism (OP) to regress. On August 11, Coinbase’s Layer 2 Base overtook Optimism (OP) in daily active users. This was due to the soaring popularity of Freind. Tech, a social media platform built on Coinbase’s L-2 blockchain Base.
Following this news, Optimism’s (OP) price fell 2.5% from $1.58 to $1.54 between August 11 and August 13. This was followed by a similar 2.7% decline in market cap from $1.13 billion to $1.10 billion during the same time. Similarly, as of August 13, Optimism’s RSI and EMA 10 values point towards a strong bearish trend that will likely persist. While Optimism (OP) holds potential in the broader picture, its current bearish movement might warrant investor caution.
