EXT Broker: Trading Platform, Fees, and More

Exante’s trading platform is available on the web, desktop, and mobile. The web platform runs from any web browser without the need for any software downloads and has a modular design that allows for plenty of personalization. Trading on the web platform also means fast execution times with minimal delays, as it doesn’t rely on your browser and HTTP protocol.

The desktop platform is powerful and robust, with plenty of advanced modules. This includes the Basket Trader which handles a portfolio of assets all at once. You can buy or sell a group of financial instruments simultaneously and specify the number of units for each instrument.

The Bond Screener can help you find bonds and filter them by multiple criteria simultaneously. You can personalise your search results, and add or remove columns to filter the most important info. The platform has advanced security features built-in, with data encryption and secure login procedures to protect clients’s data and transactions.

The mobile platform is compatible with Android and iOS devices. You can access all financial products from a single account, with a large selection of personal settings available. The app itself is easy to use and user-friendly, with real-time market data and the ability to execute trades with just a few taps.

Instruments