EXT Broker: Trading Platform, Fees, and More

EXT LTD is an investment company regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC). The broker offers the Exante trading platform to its clients and complies with the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II (MiFID II), mandated by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).
EXT offers the globally recognized Exante trading platform, which offers access to over a million financial instruments across 50+ markets. The platform is available to traders on the web, desktop, and mobile.
In this EXT broker review, we’ll look at its trading platform features, instruments, trading fees, and how to open an account with Exante.
Founded in 2011, Exante is a trademark owned and licensed by XNT LTD and its trading platform offers access to over a million financial instruments across 50+ markets. The Exante trading platform is available to traders on the web, desktop, and mobile. Serving clients in over a hundred countries, Exante has more than 1.6 billion AUM as of 2023.
EXT is incorporated in Cyprus and regulated by CySEC. Other investment firms that use the Exante brand are located in the UK (FCA), Malta (MFSA), and Hong Kong (SFC).
Trading platform availability: Desktop, web, and mobile
Number of financial instruments: 1 million+
Withdrawal fee: EUR 30
Minimum deposit: EUR 10,000 for individual accounts and EUR 50,000 for a corporate account (or equivalent amount in another available currency - USD, JPY, EUR, CHF, CZK, SEK, CAD, HKD, MXN, PLN, NOK, SGD, and AUD.)
Time to open an account: Verification typically takes one business day
Demo account available: Yes
Products offered: Stocks and ETFs, bonds, futures, options, currencies, metals, funds
Exante’s trading platform is available on the web, desktop, and mobile. The web platform runs from any web browser without the need for any software downloads and has a modular design that allows for plenty of personalization. Trading on the web platform also means fast execution times with minimal delays, as it doesn’t rely on your browser and HTTP protocol.
The desktop platform is powerful and robust, with plenty of advanced modules. This includes the Basket Trader which handles a portfolio of assets all at once. You can buy or sell a group of financial instruments simultaneously and specify the number of units for each instrument.
The Bond Screener can help you find bonds and filter them by multiple criteria simultaneously. You can personalise your search results, and add or remove columns to filter the most important info. The platform has advanced security features built-in, with data encryption and secure login procedures to protect clients’s data and transactions.
The mobile platform is compatible with Android and iOS devices. You can access all financial products from a single account, with a large selection of personal settings available. The app itself is easy to use and user-friendly, with real-time market data and the ability to execute trades with just a few taps.
Exante offers access to a wide range of financial instruments, including:
Stocks and ETFs: Over 30,000 stocks across global exchanges, and the availability of ETFs adds another layer of diversification, allowing for broader market exposure.
Currencies: Traders have access to the forex market with more than 50 currency pairs, including majors, minors, and exotics.
Bonds: A selection of government and corporate bonds provides opportunities for fixed-income investments.
Futures: With 500 types of futures contracts, traders can speculate on the future price movements of various commodities and financial instruments.
Options: The platform offers hundreds of thousands of options, providing strategies for risk management or speculation.
For a full range of instruments, see here.
How to open an account
To open an EXT broker account, simply sign up on the website. You can choose to start with a demo account to see how the platform works, before opening a live account.
You will be asked to fill out a questionnaire indicating your experience in trading as well as your interests, to tailor your account to your needs. You’ll need to verify your identity by uploading verification documents which will take around one business day to be verified.
Once approved, you can start by depositing money into your account - which will either be EUR 10,000 for an individual account or EUR 50,000 for a corporate account.
Exante’s fees only apply to actual trades and they have a very transparent fee structure. For stocks and ETFs, fees vary - for main U.S. exchanges, the maximum rate is USD 0.02 per share. For European exchanges, fees start from 0.02% to a maximum of 0.18%.
There is a fee for cash conversions, which is 0.25% on all major currency pairs. The exception is EUR/USD, where the fee is zero. For the remaining pairs, the rate is 0.4%.
These fees are current as of January 2024, for a full explanation of fees, see here.