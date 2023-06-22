EZ Battery Reconditioning Reviews: Easy Way to Bring Dead Batteries Back to Life?

Introduction
EZ Battery Reconditioning: This program for renewing old batteries started with an interesting story. Tom Erickson, one of the creators of this idea, was looking for a cheaper way to get batteries because they are very costly and many people cannot buy them. He was very passionate and he found Frank Thompson, a battery renewal expert. Together, they made this project which is now a famous way to make old batteries work again and many people and companies around the world use it.
EZ Battery Renewal
It is a way to make old or dead batteries work again. It needs some tools and it takes about 10–20 minutes. The EZ Battery Renewal guide is a book that you can read on your computer or phone and you can buy it online. The EZ software gives you clear steps to follow for renewing different kinds of batteries.
The Steps of EZ Battery Renewal
Take out the battery: You have to take out the battery from your gadgets or cars first. You should wear glasses and gloves to protect your eyes and hands. This way, you can avoid any accident by touching the battery acid that came out.
You also have to turn off the power and take off any wires connected to the battery. These will make sure you are safe and don't get shocked.
Clean the battery: You need to clean the battery, especially the parts that connect to other things, after taking it out of its place. You can use metal or a brush for this. When the rust is cleaned well, you can use a cloth to wipe any dirt left.
Check the battery: See how it is working and try charging it with a device that measures electricity and another device that measures liquid. Both devices are enough to tell you how good the battery is. The EZ Battery Renewal guide has detailed steps on how to check a battery to see how it is working.
Renew the battery: If the battery passes the previous test, you can use one of the two ways in the book to keep renewing it. These steps are:
Making things equal and removing sulfation are the two ways in the ebook. To finish renewing, follow the steps in the book carefully. The book also has detailed steps on EZ Battery Renewal chemicals.
How Can I Buy EZ's Software?
The only place that has the right to sell the software is the company's website online. But you might find other websites that offer the book for cheap or even for free download. These either cheat people or are selling the book that has been changed.
So before you pay money, check the website to make sure it belongs to EZ battery renewal. Also, you might see some websites that give reviews of EZ Battery Renewal courses; if you trust those websites, you can buy from them. They usually send customers to the company's website, so you buy directly from them.
How much does an EZ Battery Renewal Ebook cost?
The EZ Battery Renewal guide costs only $47, and this is for your whole life as customers can see updates and changes in future books. The price of the guide is very cheap compared to how much money you spend every year on buying new batteries.
What is EZ Battery Reconditioning and How Does It Work?
The EZ Battery Reconditioning program is a great way to make your old batteries work like new! The e-book will show you how to recondition the batteries in easy steps. Let's see what you need to do to recondition the batteries.
You will need these tools to start the reconditioning process.
Tools You Need
Battery Hydrometer.
Battery Load Checker.
Battery Terminal.
Multimeter.
Safety Tips
Wear glasses to protect your eyes.
Wear gloves to protect your hands from high voltage.
Make sure the battery's negative terminal does not touch the positive terminal. This can cause a short circuit and damage the battery.
Be careful when connecting wires; always connect the red wire to the positive terminal and the black wire to the negative terminal.
Avoid touching the battery fluids with your skin. Lead-acid batteries have a lot of sulfuric acid. So, use protective clothing when handling them.
Make sure you charge the batteries in a place with good air flow. This is because the batteries produce a gas that can catch fire easily when charging.
Step 1: Take Out The Battery
The first step of battery reconditioning is taking out the battery. Take out the battery from the panel and put it in a place where you can recondition it. Make sure you follow all the safety tips and wear protective clothing.
Take out all the wires that are connected to the battery before you start reconditioning. Keeping the wires connected is dangerous and you can get shocked.
Step 2: Clean The Battery
After getting the battery ready for reconditioning, now you need to clean it well. Use a brush and clean the battery, especially the terminals. If there is any rust on the battery terminals, clean them with sandpaper.
Step 3: Check The Battery
To recondition a battery, you need to make sure that the battery can be reconditioned. Sometimes, batteries can get so bad that they cannot be reconditioned. So, you need to test them to see if they can be reconditioned.
To test the batteries you need either a multimeter or a hydrometer. These tools will help you to check the condition of your battery. The EZ Battery Reconditioning e-book has all the instructions included.
Step 4: Recondition The Battery
In the final step, follow the methods in the EZ guide if the battery can be reconditioned. In the e-book, you will find two methods: Equalization and Sulfation Removal. Follow the steps from the book to finish reconditioning.
What You Will Get From EZ Battery Reconditioning Program
Here are some important things that you will get from the EZ battery reconditioning ebook.
Thing 1: Clear List of Equipment and Materials
The EZ Battery Reconditioning program has a clear list of equipment and materials that you need for reconditioning. It has all the tools and materials that you need for reconditioning. This will make battery reconditioning much easier.
Thing 2: Battery Maintenance Tips
Battery life depends on how you use it and how you take care of it. Good maintenance helps to make the battery last longer. You will also get battery maintenance tips as part of the reconditioning program.
Thing 3: Battery Testing Guide
You may need to test the batteries during reconditioning. The EZ Battery Reconditioning program comes with a complete battery testing guide. It shows you how to test batteries step by step, what tools you need for testing, and what safety tips you need to follow.
Feature 4: Clear Guidance
The program gives clear guidance for every process. It explains all the steps in a way so that you don't feel confused. Everyone from a beginner to an expert will find the guidance easy to follow.
Feature 6: Simple Methods & Demonstration
After reading the full ebook, I could say the methods are very simple. You don't need technical knowledge to do the reconditioning process. Also, showing the methods for different kinds of batteries is praiseworthy.
Now, let's see the list of batteries you can recondition with the EZ Battery Reconditioning program.
Why Do Rechargeable Batteries Need Reconditioning?
Like other batteries, rechargeable batteries wear off over time. From our mobile phones to all other electronic gadgets and appliances use lithium-ion batteries. We use these devices daily, so we need to charge them many times.
The continuous charging and discharging cycles are the reason why batteries wear off. That's why we need to recondition them once the battery reaches its end. The conditioning process can bring back the life of old or worn-out batteries.
Also, some batteries suffer from the memory effect. The memory effect refers to an incomplete discharge cycle of the batteries. It affects the longevity of the batteries as the memory effect develops. Ni-MH and Ni-Cd batteries especially suffer from this.
So, we need to recondition the batteries when needed to solve this issue. Also, to keep the batteries well-maintained, we must give them TLC (Tender Loving Care). Now, let's overview the types of rechargeable batteries.
- Ni-MH batteries. (Nickel-metal hydride)
- Ni-Cd batteries (Nickel Cadmium)
- Lithium-ion batteries.
What Benefits The EZ Battery Reconditioning?
Now, let's explore the benefits of having the EZ Battery Reconditioning program.
Benefit 1: Long-Term Cost Saving
The EZ Reconditioning Program helps you by reconditioning old batteries instead of buying new ones. As a result, you can save a lot of money you spend yearly on batteries. You can invest that money in your business or save for your family.
Benefit 2: Knowing Your Battery Better
With the EZ Battery Recondition, you're not only getting the battery reconditioning guide. But also, you're getting all the guidelines to know how different types of battery functions. You'll ensure proper maintenance when you know the dos and don'ts.
Benefit 3: Gaining A New Skill
Gaining new skills is priceless; with this reconditioning program, you learn a lifelong skill. You can recondition any kind of battery on your own and impress others.
Benefit 4: Affordability,
The EZ Reconditioning Program is very affordable. They also offer a tempting 40% off on their program. It's a real value for money for something like this.
Benefit 5: You Got Nothing to Lose
The program comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee. That means you'll get a full refund if you're not happy with the service. So, ultimately you have nothing to lose here; one way or another, you're on safe ground.
Benefit 6: Alternative To Buying New Batteries
Benefit 6: A Different Way To Avoid Buying New Batteries
The guide to make old batteries work again is a good choice instead of buying new costly batteries. New batteries can make you pay around $180-$200. But with this guide, you can use those old dead batteries for some more years.
What Are The Problems of EZ Battery Reconditioning?
Besides the benefits, there are some problems too. These are:
#Problem 1: Not A Solution For All
Batteries can be made to work again and be like new. But not all batteries can be made to work again. This program won't work well if the battery is too old to fix.
#Problem 2: Not For The Quick People
Even though the methods are easy, the reconditioning program needs a lot of time and hard work. So, it's not for people who lose patience fast. Remember the good things in mind when you feel impatient or want to quit.
#Problem 3: Has Risk
The reconditioning methods have possible health dangers. It's because batteries are usually unsafe. Lead acid batteries have sulfuric acids.
Touching this acid will harm your skin. So make sure to follow all the safety steps before.
#Problem 4: Only Online
The program is only online as an ebook. So you need another device to read this ebook. Also, some people like video lessons instead of reading from a book. So, it can be hard for such people.
**Pro tip**: Print the ebook pages and make a physical book. It'll cost you some extra money, but it's worth it.
What Is In The EZ Battery Reconditioning Program?
The EZ Battery Reconditioning program has many parts. These are:
- How to test batteries using a multimeter, battery tester, and analyzer.
- How to take care of every battery and keep them working well.
- Introduction to different kinds of batteries.
- Lifetime access to future battery updates.
- How to make old batteries work again.
- Frank's business tips.
How Much Is EZ Battery Reconditioning?
After reading about all those good things and exciting offers, you must think it costs a lot. You'll be happy to know that the program costs only $47.
The reason behind this low price is to make it easy for everyone to get it. Especially for people who want to save some extra money at the end of the month. For just $47 you'll get the program, two bonus books, and lifetime access to future updates.
As we've said before, you're also getting a 60-day money-back promise. Get your money back if you think it's not worth it, or you're just having a bad day.
Who is the EZ Battery Reconditioning Program for?
The program is made especially for those who don't want to spend money on new batteries. Buying new batteries is costly. Like Tom's story, we don't know millions of stories.
Many people, including me, can't afford to buy a new battery every 2-3 years. Also, we spend a lot of money throughout life just on batteries. You'll be surprised that numbers say Americans, on average, throw away 3 million batteries a year .
Many studies show that, on average, a person uses 8-12 batteries a year. It already sounds expensive. So, the EZ Battery Reconditioning program is the answer for those people.
Customer Review
Here are some honest reviews of happy customers after using the EZ Battery reconditioning program.
Is EZ Battery Reconditioning Real? - Our Honest Review
Honestly speaking, it's worth your money! The EZ Battery Reconditioning program is very trustworthy and worth your time and penny. Instead of spending on it, you can start making your old batteries work again in no time.
Benefits
EZ Battery Reconditioning is more than just a guide to fix old batteries. It also teaches you how different kinds of batteries work. You can take care of them better when you know what to do and what to avoid.
EZ Battery Reconditioning has clear and simple instructions, easy words, and helpful pictures.
Fixing old batteries can help you save money you use every year on new batteries, and it is good for the planet.
Fixing a battery by yourself helps you learn a useful skill with EZ battery reconditioning.
You can get the guide right away, and you don't have to wait for a long time for it to arrive.
Drawbacks
To use the methods that Tom and Frank teach you, you will need to buy some tools, which could cost you some extra money.
Some batteries are too damaged to be fixed, so you can't use the guide for all batteries.
Fixed batteries don't work as well as new ones.
Kinds of Batteries that EZ Battery Reconditioning Works for
Lead-acid batteries: These are used in cars, bikes, trucks, sports cars, and lawn mowers.
Forklift batteries: These are used in pallet jack, solar, forklift, and other machines that run on batteries.
Lithium-ion batteries: These are used in phones, cameras, devices, EVs, power tools, laptops.
Nickel-cadmium: These are used in cordless drills, wireless devices, flashing lights, etc.
Money-Back Policy
The guide has a 60-day money-back policy, which means that you can get your money back if you are not happy with the guide.
Final Words
If you don't have enough money to buy a new battery but need one badly, try EZ Battery Reconditioning and make your old, weak battery work almost like new. This option is worth your attention as it helps you save money. Go to the official website to learn more!