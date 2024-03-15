Factors influencing the affordable housing market, explained by Priyatham Kumar, Founder of Homes247

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 15: In FY 2023, India's residential real estate sector experienced significant growth. Home sales in the country reached an unprecedented value of Rs. 3.47 lakh crore (US$ 42 billion), indicating a strong 48% increase from the previous year. According to IBEF, the sales also showed a notable increase, increasing by 36% with 379,095 units sold.

India's leading 8 cities are currently witnessing a remarkable increase in the demand for residential properties, reaching an all-time high. According to data from Knight Frank India, property sales in these cities have shown a steady 5% annual growth, with a notable 3.29 lakh apartments sold in 2023. Mumbai leads the pack with the highest sales, totaling 86,871 units and reflecting a 2% growth. Kolkata stands out with the most substantial surge in home sales, experiencing an impressive 16% increase, followed closely by Ahmedabad at 15% and Pune at 13%.

Thriving in key cities, the real estate market exhibits robust performance. However, the increase in home sales highlights the existing urban housing shortage, which currently stands at around 10 million units. To meet the growing urban population, a necessary measure involves having an additional 25 million affordable housing units by 2030.