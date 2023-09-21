Factors that Contribute to the Success of a Crypto Investor

Investing in Web3 projects is a profitable opportunity for most people, but it is widely known as a risky venture.
Warren Buffett refuses to invest in companies without a "moat." This has made him one of the wealthiest investors. Not only that, he is among the richest people in the world.
With so much noise and new projects launching daily, every Web3 investor must look for certain crucial factors before investing in any Web3 project, whether a meme or utility coin.
The term "moat" was first used by Warren Buffett in a 1999 interview with Fortune magazine.
Here are the seven moats you should look for in every Web3 project before investing.
● Transparency
● Rising metrics
● Differentiators
● An obsessed founder
● Clear communication
● Rapid iteration and shipping times
● Generates revenue and shares with holders
In Web3, transparency is critical because many of these projects are still in their early stages, and there is a lot of uncertainty about their future.
A high degree of transparency allows investors to make informed decisions. In contrast, a lack of transparency can make it difficult for investors to assess the risks and rewards of these investments.
Lack of transparency can make investors lose confidence and trust in your project.
Due to the lack of transparency in the crypto industry, highlighted by the sudden collapse of FTX, Celsius, and Terra-Luna in 2022, many companies published proof-of-reserves (PoR) statements regularly.
This information reveals how many crypto assets a project holds, which gives investors real-time data on whether their funds are fully available to withdraw at any time and safe.
Rising Metrics are a moat created when a company's metrics, such as revenue, profits, or customer satisfaction, continue to grow.
Rising Metrics can be applied to Web3 projects developing new and innovative technologies that are gaining popularity in the market.
For instance, a project developing a new blockchain platform that is more efficient and secure than existing platforms would have Rising Metrics.
Binance Coin (BNB) is an example of a crypto project with rising metrics. It was previously based on the Ethereum blockchain but migrated to its own blockchain network in September 2020.
The value of BNB rose from around $25 to $270 in just six months after the migration, as the BSC network is seen as an efficient platform with cheaper fees.
Similarly, it could refer to a project developing new products like games, releasing non-fungible tokens (NFTs), or developing a new DeFi protocol that offers users better yields and lower fees than existing projects.
Companies with strong differentiators are often successful in the long run.
A differentiator makes a company's products or services unique and valuable to customers.
It can be a patent, a trademark, a trade secret, or a reputation for quality.
One of the leading projects with considerable differentiators is the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), which has high-quality artwork, a strong community, and a successful track record.
In addition to these features, the project also has a strong reputation for quality among its collectors and the broader NFT community, and it has already registered a trademark for its name and logo.
Differentiators can create a moat around a company, making it difficult for competitors to enter the market or steal customers.
The Ethereum blockchain, for instance, is differentiated through its robust smart contract functionality, which enables programmers to create decentralized applications.
Bitcoin stands out with its first-mover advantage and large and loyal user base.
Although these unique features, or "differentiators," don't usually guarantee success, they can provide a significant advantage by attracting more users and investors to a Web3 project.
Look for projects with clear differentiators before investing in them.
An obsessed founder believes that Web3 can change the world, and they are willing to put their heart and soul into making it happen.
Some notable examples of obsessed founders in the Web3 space are Vitalik Buterin, the founder of Ethereum, and Changpeng Zhao, the founder of Binance.
These founders are passionate about the potential of Web3, and they are constantly working to make these technologies more accessible and user-friendly.
Clear communication helps educate customers about the benefits of Web3, which can help drive adoption.
Many Web3 projects know this need, as evidenced by their regular video, graphics, and written content production for their communities.
On the other hand, a company with poor communication can confuse its stakeholders, which can lead to decreased adoption and investment.
For example, TerraUSD and FTX communicated poorly about their reserves, contributing to their collapse.
Rapid iteration is the ability to quickly develop new products or features, while shipping times are the time it takes to market new products or features.
Polygon and Solana are Web3 projects that ship features promptly.
These are important factors in the Web3 spaces, where early movers often have a significant advantage.
Uniswap is an example of a decentralized exchange that has rapidly iterated and shipped new features such as decentralized governance, token swaps, automated market making, and liquidity pools. This has made Uniswap the largest decentralized exchange by volume despite being on the Ethereum blockchain.
This moat refers to a company's ability to generate revenue and share it with its shareholders or investors in a problematic way for competitors to replicate.
To sustain sharing revenue with holders, a project must have a strong brand, unique product, or services that generate revenue.
Moreover, this moat can be applied to Web3 projects that generate revenue from native tokens.
For example, if it operates a blockchain network that charges transaction fees, it would generate revenue from its native token. This revenue could then be used to fund the development of the network, attract new users, and reward token holders.
Investing involves taking calculated risks and considering the reward ratio. Successful investors are successful because they learn the art of proper investment.
The proper investment comes from researching all the points I mentioned about a potential Web3 project and understanding their tokenomics.