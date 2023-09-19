Fair B2B Platform Boosting Every Industrial Seller

New Delhi (India), September 18: Since its launch in 2022, esourcing.in has leveled the field for every modest Industrial seller enabling the tech to provide them enough space and enhancements for connecting with Genuine Buyers on the Internet. This Mumbai based startup aims to provide an affordable, sustainable B2B marketplace which serves to everyone.

Sellers from Industrial Sectors have broadened their outreach using IT & emerged as dominant players for Online Engineering Solutions. A typical MSME managed to attain vast audiences even during the pandemic era. Claiming an huge Internet spotlight, B2B platforms made MSMEs establish profiles on their portals. Enquiries flooded these platforms as Buyers were gradually switching over the Internet.

This ascending trend led Kiran Pailwan, partner of a MidSized firm (Uneefy) in Mumbai to enroll for memberships on these platforms. It was compulsory to buy a package for registration. Nevertheless, to sell his electric structures, he kept faith in their commitment of fixed Leads. Although the platform was way difficult to handle, he appointed staff for assistance after getting some initial Businesses.

However, this bragged Internet presence was a striking bait to trick him into endless cycles of packages & memberships. He soon discovered that visibility was only preferred to top sellers in their package ladder. Generated businesses were either meaningless or low value. Few Buyers whom he managed to gather were apparently forwarded to his competitors. Subsequently he avoided purchasing additional packages as a preventive measure. As a result, these platforms demoted his company profile to reduce his chances of obtaining Buyers.

All these setbacks sidelined his company from the vast audience he gathered over the Internet. The losses incurred ranged in Lakhs. Many similar sellers were too hesitant to trust the Internet again. But here's the catch, Kiran relentlessly worked on to develop esourcing.in from 2019 to convey about the overwhelming potential the Internet had for serving millions of unrecognized sellers like him.

How would this be possible ? B2B on the Internet was all about pouring huge chunks of money to gain maximum attention from Buyers. Platforms catered only those companies who suited for their model of "Money Based Promotion". Gradually these platforms developed into a hub of fake products having low rates meant to lure Buyers. Complaints began to rise as measures determining credibility were salable & bought by Top sellers. Esourcing.in aimed to enable every eager ordinary seller to showcase his inventory through its own vision of "Activity Based B2B Marketplace".

So how an Activity Based Marketplace would ensure connectivity to Genuine Buyers ? Kiran spent years in various companies to advance his prospects in Electric Infrastructure Industry. Amidst owning Uneefy since 2015, its profits were not exciting enough to kick-start esourcing. He strived to invest his spare time & capital to build a cohesive team who came up with tech-based solutions making his distinct idea a weapon to change the entire B2B ecosystem.

esourcing.in translates to sourcing by electronic means. Its smooth & efficient interface socializes the B2B space by means of keen sellers posting vibrant photos to sell their products. Within few clicks every eager seller can post photos, manage inventory & respond Buyers instantly to meet the criteria for Activity Based Marketplace. All Sellers, big or small, ensure visibility only by performing these activities. A thriving photogenic Marketplace enables Buyers to meet their requirements more swiftly than enquiring top ranked Laid Back Sellers on various platforms.

These factors eliminate promotional methods to alter the rank of sellers. The algorithm ensures every seller performing the above activities are ranked on Top obtaining their own share of space to connect with Buyers. Within 10 mins every naive seller can make his company onboard & obtain Unlimited Leads all by himself for not more than ₹10,000 per year.

Over the last 12 months, with hardly a team size of 10, esourcing.in made 1000+ sellers proficient enough for operating this marketplace. Adding over 10,000+ products they have created a visually appealing space, utilizing Direct Enquiries on a large scale. All this without pouring lakhs for promotions, without major assistance, & without being afraid of money based competitors.

The intention remains simple: to transform the notion of Internet from being a third party directory of mass promotions to a marketplace where every seller involves himself in massive trading activities.The main aim of 2023 is to ensure esourcing.in into the hands of 5,000 micro & Small Industrial sellers across the nation & empowering further 100,000 sellers in the next 3 years. Leveraging the opportunities for sellers suffering massive partiality in the digital space, this startup projects itself as one of the most influential Marketplaces ever built on the Internet.