Fairlife Protein Shakes Reviews: Fairlife Nutrition Plan High Protein Chocolate Shake!

Fairlife Protein Shakes: If you want to work hard and recover well, you need to pay attention to what you eat. One of the most important things to eat is protein. Protein helps you change your body shape, build muscle, and lose weight. Protein shakes are a convenient way to get more protein every day. But do you need to drink protein shakes on days when you don't work out?
In this article, we will explain why protein is important, not only on workout days but also on rest days. We will also tell you the benefits of having a protein shake on days when you take a break from exercise. And we will give you some tips on how to increase your protein intake to help your muscles grow and recover.
What is Protein and Why Do You Need It?
Protein is one of the three main nutrients that your body needs. Protein is made of smaller parts called amino acids. They are organic substances that have hydrogen, carbon, nitrogen, oxygen, and sulfur. Amino acids are like the bricks that make up proteins, and proteins are like the walls that make up your muscles.
The main job of protein in your diet is to make and fix cells, like muscle cells that get damaged when you work out. When you do resistance training in the gym, you break down muscle fibers. This is normal and necessary for muscle growth and strength. After you damage muscle fibers, your body has to fix them by sticking them together. This makes your muscles bigger and stronger.
So, eating protein right after a workout is important to make and fix muscles. Protein after exercise can give your body the amino acids it needs to heal and rebuild the muscles that got hurt."
How Much Protein Do You Need to Help Your Muscles Grow or Heal?
Many people who eat a lot of food wonder how much protein they need. The American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) says that people who lift weights often should eat 1.2-1.7 grams of protein for every kilogram of body weight every day. This is about 0.5 or 0.8 grams of protein for every kilogram of body weight.
Example A person who weighs 150 pounds can eat between 75 grams (0.5 x 150) and 120 grams (0.8 x 150) of good quality protein every day.
The amount of protein you need may vary depending on your situation. You should work with a personal trainer or a nutritionist to find out the best way to balance your nutrients to reach your goals.
Do You Need to Rest?
It may sound strange, but resting is also important for building muscles. Exercise is the first step. After you break down your muscles in the gym, you need to fix and grow them back. Some recovery happens during your gym sessions. But sometimes you need to take a longer break to avoid overtraining.
Rest days are for recovery. Think of them as a chance to give your body the fuel it needs to heal and get ready for your next workout. These days are meant to help you grow and improve. It is during the recovery process, not the gym itself, that your muscles get stronger. Work with your clients to make a workout plan and schedule that suits their needs and allows enough recovery.
"Should You Eat Protein When You Don't Exercise? Can Protein Powder Give You Enough Protein When You Don't Exercise?
Many people wonder if they should eat differently when they are resting than when they are exercising. The simple answer is no. You should eat the same way on rest days as on exercise days. This is because your body needs the same nutrients to heal and recover, even when you are not working out.
Protein is very important for helping your muscles heal on rest days. You should eat high-quality protein foods on non-exercise days to improve your recovery. One high-quality and safe protein food that you can have on both exercise and rest days is protein shakes.
Unlike some other fitness supplements that have to be taken at a specific time, protein shakes can be taken any time of the day, most of the time. The most important thing to remember about protein is to eat enough of it throughout the day, not at a certain time.
Protein shakes are good for people who do bodybuilding, sports or regular gym workouts who want to lose fat or gain muscle. Protein shakes can also be a great option for non-exercise days. A study from 2017 showed that whey protein can increase protein metabolism and speed up recovery. Protein shakes can also reduce muscle pain from exercise.
Protein shakes can help you get enough protein even on days off. People who exercise regularly need more protein every day than people who are not active. A study from 2000 showed that active people need at least twice as much protein as inactive people."
How to pick the best Protein Shake
When you want to buy a protein shake, you need to think about many things. One thing is the kind of protein. There are different types of protein powders that you can use. Some of the most common ones are:
Whey protein powder
Soy protein powder
Egg protein powder
Brown rice protein powder
Pea protein powder
Hemp protein powder
Casein protein powder
You also need to find a protein shake that suits your needs. Here are some tips to help you pick the right protein shake based on what you want to achieve.
Making muscles If you want to make your muscles bigger and stronger, you need to choose a protein shake that has a high biological value. This means that your body can use the protein well. Whey protein and whey protein isolates are complete proteins, and they are one of the best choices for making muscles.
Losing weight If you want to lose weight, you need to choose a natural protein shake that does not have any added sugars or dextrins or maltodextrins. These are things that can make you gain weight. You also need to avoid protein powders that have branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) because they can help you make muscles and make you weigh more.
Vegan or vegetarian If you do not eat any animal products, you need to avoid protein shakes that have milk. Instead, you should use only plant-based proteins, like pea, soy, or hemp.
Protein shakes can help you recover and perform better, but it depends on what you like if you want to drink them every day. The most important thing is to eat enough protein for your health.
You can drink a protein shake after you work out to help your muscles heal and grow. But this is not the only time you can have a protein shake.
You also need to rest well when you exercise, because this is when your body gets better and stronger. On these days, you still need enough carbs and fats and our good friend protein to help you heal. In fact, not having enough protein on rest days can affect how your muscles grow and how well you exercise."
Why should you drink a shake when you are not working out?
Let's see some of the benefits of having a shake along with your regular food on your rest days...
Getting Enough Protein
We don't want to worry about small things or timings. We want to focus on whether you are eating enough protein in your diet when you are resting. Recovery happens after you exercise, so when you are not working out, it's important to make sure you are eating enough protein to repair your body's tissue ( Learn more about how much protein you need to eat in this article). It's true that eating real food protein sources should be most of your meals. But, a shake with protein is a good choice if you want a faster and easier way to get more protein, especially if you are always busy!
Easy Snack
Also, if you have a lot of sweet cravings, homemade shakes with protein or other healthy desserts are better than grabbing the tempting candy bar ( check out our favorite healthy protein dessert recipe here). You might feel more hungry and crave more sweets when you are not training, because your body needs to fill up the energy that you used up the previous day or your hunger hormones are changing.
Keep this in mind: a shake with energy on rest days is a good way to keep your blood sugar steady and make you feel more full than sugary snacks. One of our favorite recipes to stop a sweet craving? The recipe below is a triple-chocolate shake!

"Making Your Dreams Come True
The last thing to consider is what you want to achieve and how a protein supplement can help you get there. If you want to lose weight, a high protein diet will make sure you don't lose muscle when you eat less calories than what your body can burn. Protein can help you feel less hungry and speed up your metabolism, which is why having a protein-rich meal like shakes can help you with this goal.
Similarly, if you want to build muscle, protein is very important for this. You need to eat more protein than what your body breaks down in your workouts. If you want to improve your overall health, protein shakes can also help! Every part of our body uses protein to make and fix. So, if you want to improve your skin, hair, nails, or your immunity, looking at how much protein you eat is a good way to start.
Protein shakes are popular among athletes and casual exercisers because they are a quick, easy, effective, and usually tasty way to give your muscles amino acids and energy right after a hard training.
But, do you need to drink protein shakes on days when you don't work out or only on workout days? Should you have protein shakes even if you don't exercise at all?
In this article, we will look at the benefits of protein shakes, and answer the common question, "Should you drink protein shakes on rest days?"
We will talk about:
What drinking protein shakes does
What happens if you drink protein shakes on days when you don't work out?
Do you need protein shakes on days when you don't work out?
Let's dive in!
What drinking protein shakes does
Before we go into the details of the benefits of drinking protein shakes on days when you don't work out, it's good to know what protein shakes have in them.
"Protein drink" or "protein drink" can mean any kind of drink that has a lot of protein in it.
When you look at the ingredients of different protein drinks, you can see that they can be very different depending on the brand. Most drinks with protein are made with one type of protein powder or protein extract, but you can also make protein drinks with natural ingredients like cottage cheese, Greek yogurt, and milk.
The type of protein that is used in a protein drink can be from one or more protein powders from plants, such as rice, hemp, pea, or soy, or from animal protein extracts, such as collagen, casein, whey, egg, or collagen.
Many protein drinks also have minerals and vitamins like iron, zinc, vitamin B12, and niacin. They usually have dairy or plant-based dairy products like almond milk, rice milk, soy milk, or oat milk.
The number of different ingredients that are used in protein drink recipes - whether homemade or bought from a store - is very large, and so is the nutrition value.
Many homemade protein drink recipes have a banana, 1-2 spoons of peanut butter or other nuts, and may have other fruits like peaches or berries, Greek yogurt, avocado, spinach, and so on.
Because of the variety of the ingredients in the protein drink, it is hard to give exact numbers for the nutrition facts of protein drinks.
But if a protein drink recipe has only 1 scoop of protein powder and milk or water, the recipe will usually have between 25 and 30 grams of protein and 200-300 calories (lower for water or unsweetened almond milk and higher for dairy milk).
If you add ingredients like bananas and peanut butter or almond butter and yogurt, the calories, fats and carbs go up a lot.
These kinds of protein drinks can have between 300-800 calories, up to 20g of fat, around 15-50 grams of carbs and 30-40g of protein or more.
Should You Have Energy Drinks When You Don't Exercise?
What will happen if you drink an energy drink on a day when you are not working out?
Well, it depends.
The effects of energy drinks that you have without exercising depend on four main things:
The ingredients of the energy drink are what decide how many calories and nutrients are in the drink.
Your whole diet during the day is based on how much carbs, calories and protein you eat besides your energy drink.
The habit you have with your exercise, like how hard, how often, how long and what kind of exercise you do.
How many times you have energy drinks on days when you don't exercise.
Let's explain each of these things in more detail:
Energy Drink Nutrition
The result of having an energy drink on a day off will depend on the ingredients of the drink because they decide how many calories and nutrients are in the drink.
If you have an energy drink made from only protein powder, water or unsweetened almond milk, you will have much fewer calories than if you have a drink made from protein powder, banana, nut butter and other things.
The more calories your energy drink has, the more it can affect your weight loss goals.
Your Food Choices
What you eat on your rest days and how much energy you need can affect how a protein shake works for you on days when you don't work out.
For example, are you using it instead of a meal, or are you adding it to your normal food that already has all the nutrients and calories you need for the day?
If you replace a regular meal or a big snack with a protein shake and drink it after a rest day, it probably won't hurt you, and it might even help your health and nutrition if you choose a pure protein powder that doesn't have any bad stuff like fillers, chemicals or sweeteners.
If the calories in the shake are less than what you ate in a meal or what you need to keep your body going, you might lose weight by drinking protein shakes, even if you don't exercise.
But if you add protein shakes to your food on rest days without eating less of other things and end up having too many calories because of it, you'll gain weight.
Simply put, if you have too much protein and calories without moving at all, the protein (and the fat and carbs, if the shake has them) will turn into fat and be stored in your body.
Your Exercise Routine
How you exercise can change how a protein shake helps you on a rest day.
If you work out often, especially if you do hard exercises that make your muscles stronger--drinking protein shakes on a rest day can help your muscles grow and heal.
Depending on how hard your workout was, your muscles are fixing themselves for up to 48-72 hours after. So, your muscles need the amino acids in the protein shake to give them the basic parts they need to keep rebuilding and fixing the muscle fibers that got hurt.
Also, your body always needs protein. So even if your muscles have enough amino acids to heal after a workout, the protein in the shake can be used for other things.
For example, The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and the National Academy of Medicine say that , for general health, an average adult should try to have about 0.8 grams of protein for every kilogram, or 0.35 grams of protein for every pound of body weight every day.
Also, athletes need more protein. American College of Sports Medicine says that athletes should have 1.2-2.0 grams of protein for every kilogram of body weight every day.
Should You Have Protein Drinks When You Don't Work Out
How many days you rest in a week and how often you have protein drinks on those days can change how your body looks.
If you work out only three days in a week and rest four days, and you have a protein drink every day when you rest, the effect of having protein drinks without working out is bigger than if you rest less or have fewer drinks.
Sometimes, you might eat more calories than you need because of having a protein drink when you rest. But you can balance that by eating less or working out more on other days.
Even if you don't balance it, it takes a long time to gain a lot of fat if you only eat too much once in a while, not all the time.
When you eat 3,500 calories more than you burn, you gain one pound of fat. If each protein drink has about 300 calories, then you can have about 12 protein drinks without working out before you gain one pound if you don't change anything else in your diet.
Do You Need to Have Protein Drinks When You Rest?
What's the final answer? Do you need to have protein drinks on rest days?
There is no clear rule about when you should or shouldn't have protein drinks on rest days. It depends on what you want to do with your body, how you work out, what you like to eat, what else you eat every day, and how your body reacts to protein drinks.
If you want to get stronger and build muscles, having protein drinks on rest days can help a lot, especially if you make protein drinks that have extra ingredients that give you energy.
If you want to lose weight and get thinner, you can still have protein drinks on rest days, but you need to make some changes to your diet--like replacing a normal meal with a protein drink, or having a low-calorie protein drink with plain water or almond milk without sugar.
Your body needs energy and protein every day, so drinking protein shakes on a rest day does not mean you are giving your body something it cannot use.
If you want to make your own protein shakes, check out our awesome Protein shake recipe.
To sum up
Rest days are when your body grows stronger, fitter and leaner. Protein shakes can help you get enough protein on rest days, but they are not the only way. Protein is an important nutrient that you can get from many foods. Tell your clients to focus on getting enough protein from good sources on rest days. They can also have a healthy protein shake if it fits their nutrition goals. There is no bad time to eat better, so feel free to have a protein shake on rest days. Give your body the tools it needs to make the most of the work you do on rest days."