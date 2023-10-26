False Hopes and Fake Degrees: The New Tokyo Medical College Scandal Rocks Indian Medical Aspirants

Recent developments have raised serious concerns for Indian students aspiring to pursue medical education overseas, particularly in the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM). The Embassy of India in Manila has issued a noteworthy advisory, which brings to light some troubling aspects of certain medical colleges and their degrees. Critical concerns have been raised regarding medical education in the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) specifically to New Tokyo Medical College (NTMC).
The advisory revolves around the authenticity and recognition of medical degrees conferred by New Tokyo Medical College (NTMC), an institution based in FSM. Inquiries have been pouring into the Embassy regarding the validity of degrees awarded by NTMC and the attestation of these degrees. A substantial number of these students were compelled to leave Ukraine since February 2022 due to unforeseen circumstances.
The advisory underscores that India's National Medical Commission (NMC) issued Public Notices on 6th and 15th September 2022, listing the countries permitted under the 'Academic Mobility Program' for the temporary relocation of medical students who were originally studying in Ukrainian Universities. Unfortunately, FSM does not feature on the list of countries under the Academic Mobility Program. The NMC further clarified that even after students are relocated, their degrees will continue to be awarded by their parent Ukrainian Universities.
What's particularly concerning is that the Embassy has actively sought information from the Government of FSM concerning NTMC and medical education in FSM in general, and no response has been received from FSM authorities so far.
In light of these developments, it has been categorically stated that the Embassy of India in Manila will not authenticate any 'degrees' or other educational documentation issued by NTMC. Furthermore, degrees issued by NTMC in FSM will not be recognized in India as FSM does not feature in the list of countries permitted under Academic Mobility Program.
Disturbingly, there are additional reports indicating that a similarly named institution, New Tokyo Medical College, is operating in Nepal. These institutions have allegedly been involved in unscrupulous practices, including admitting Indian students based on fraudulent documents. Shockingly, it has been alleged that students are awarded degrees while remaining in India, and there are claims that students do not even travel to the Micronesia institution but complete their education in Nepal and undertake clerkships there.
This advisory serves as a wake-up call to all Indian students and their parents who are aspiring for quality medical education abroad. The Embassy's cautionary note underscores the importance of due diligence and verification when considering educational institutions overseas.
Students and their families are urged to exercise the utmost caution and diligence when deciding on academic and professional pathways. Ensuring that the institutions they choose are recognized and adhere to the highest standards of integrity and quality should be a non-negotiable priority. After all its not important to just get a degree, the most important point to be kept in mind is if the students will be able to practice on the basis of the degrees they get?
In the face of these pressing concerns, our efforts to keep students informed and safeguard their educational pursuits will continue. For further inquiries or assistance, students and parents are strongly encouraged to contact the Embassy of India in Manila directly.