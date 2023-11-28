Family Health Insurance in India: 5 Crucial Factors to Know

Purchasing a comprehensive family health insurance policy is an essential financial decision for Indian households, considering the rising medical costs in recent times. Having adequate health coverage cushions you against heavy hospital bills and allows your family access to quality healthcare whenever medical needs arise.
As you evaluate the myriad of family floater plans available, here are five key aspects you must analyse before making an informed purchase decision:
Check that your family health insurance plan offers extensive coverage against hospitalisation needs - both planned and emergency. It should cover expenses incurred due to:
● Inpatient hospitalisation for sickness and accidents
● Daycare procedures involving less than 24 hours of hospitalisation
● Domiciliary treatment, if necessitated for specific illnesses
● Organ donor expenses
Additionally, see if outpatient expenses are covered before and after hospitalisation. This includes doctor consultations, pharmacy bills, and diagnostic tests for up to 60 days around the hospitalisation date. An adequate coverage scope ensures your family is cushioned against a broad spectrum of medical contingencies and associated expenses.
Arriving at an optimum sum insured requires factoring in your family’s age profile, pre-existing illnesses, if any, your city of residence and pincode-specific healthcare costs. Also, assess projected medical inflation for the next 5-10 years.
For instance, while ₹3-5 lakhs sum insured seems sufficient for small nuclear families with healthy members living in tier 2/3 cities, those dwelling in metros with elderly parents or known conditions may need ₹15 lakhs and above. Take assistance from online health insurance calculators before deciding on adequate cover.
Many health plans apply proportional deductions in approved claims if you opt for room rent higher than the defined limit in the policy. So, review the room rent capping clause and select the appropriate option. For instance, 1% of the sum insured per day is the standard room rent limit.
If this translates to ₹5000 per day for a ₹5 lakh policy, whereas hospital room rent can be ₹8000-10000 in your city, pay a slightly higher premium for a policy with an enhanced room rent limit so any future claims are not negatively impacted.
Look for insurers that have extensive tie-ups with quality hospitals in your locality as well as other major cities in India so cashless inpatient treatment is accessible whenever required. Shortlist plans with a comprehensive network relevant to your geographies of residence. Cross-verify by scanning the list of panel hospitals before purchase.
Some beneficial optional covers you can add along with your base health policy are:
● Critical Illness Cover - To offset expenses related to defined critical illnesses
● Personal Accident Cover – For financial assistance in case of accidental injuries leading to disabilities
● Top-up Cover – To cover healthcare expenses over and above the base policy sum insured when it gets exhausted
Based on your family’s risk profile, these can help augment your health plan.
Apart from the above factors, also vet the fine print of the policy documents, especially the exclusions list, co-payment and sub-limit clauses, if any and the claims settlement ratio of the insurance provider before buying a family health insurance policy online.
An informed purchase backed by adequate research ensures your family stays shielded against financial vagaries due to spiralling medical costs in the current era.
Buying adequate family health coverage is no longer an option but a necessity in India, given the rising out-of-pocket expenditure on hospitalisation needs and associated costs. Ensure you comprehensively analyse various aspects, including the scope of coverage, sum insured and hospital network adequacy, before purchasing a tailored family health insurance plan as per your household’s risk profile.